ADVANCED UTILITY SYSTEMS ANNOUNCES UPDATE TO CUSTOMER INFORMATION SYSTEM

PHOENIX, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Today Advanced Utility Systems, a Harris Computer company launched its Infinity Customer Information System (CIS) Browser at the 46th CS Week Conference. It is a modern, cloud-based customer information and billing software platform that is a core component of transforming customer service and billing, customer experience and field workforce management for utilities.

As utilities digitally transform their customer experience, the integration of Advanced's Infinity CIS is meant to improve their customer service and engagement initiatives. It has unmatched functionality available to help utilities meet all their needs and more. With Infinity CIS, utilities can improve first-call resolution; access and provide timely information to customers; and support multiple working environments.

Additionally, Customers today are used to accessing key information at their fingertips instantaneously. The Infinity CIS platform supports utilities and empowers customers with the information they need at their own convenience. It also, enables utilities to effectively locate, manage, automate and optimize mobile field workers and their task for improved field management and customer experience.

To learn more, please visit us at www.advancedutility.com or book a demo here.

Quotes:

"For 25 years, Advanced has been part of the journey of small and large municipal utilities and cooperatives – helping them digital transform their customer information and billing management. During this journey, we have grown to be one of the largest billing software providers, making the lives of millions easier, better and smarter. As utilities have evolved, we have grown with them over time."

- Cameron Mahbubian, CTO for Harris Utilities

"With Infinity CIS, we are taking the digital transformation into the cloud. Our innovative cloud solution integrates with existing systems seamlessly and in real-time, providing our clients access to information at anytime, anywhere on any device."

- Hari Subramaniam, EVP, Advanced Utility Systems

About:

Advanced Utility Systems is a subsidiary of Harris Computer Systems, providing Customer Information and Billing solutions exclusively to municipal, investor owned, and cooperative utilities established in 1997. With more than 150 successful customer deployments across North America, Central America, South America and the Caribbean, Advanced has the experience required to deliver a successful implementation of your mission critical CIS.

