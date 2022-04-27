Trip.com Group Filed 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

SHANGHAI, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM; HKEX: 9961) ("Trip.com Group" or the "Company"), a leading one-stop travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management, today announced that the Company has filed its annual report on Form 20-F that includes its audited financial statements for three years ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 27, 2022. The annual report is available on the Company's website at https://investors.trip.com. Holders of the Company's securities may request a copy of the Company's annual report free of charge according to the instructions provided on the Company's website.

Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM; HKEX: 9961) is a leading one-stop travel platform globally, integrating a comprehensive suite of travel products and services and differentiated travel content. It is the go-to destination for travelers in China, and increasingly for travelers around the world, to explore travel and get inspired, to make informed and cost-effective travel bookings, and to enjoy hassle-free, on-the-go support and share travel experience. Founded in 1999 and listed on Nasdaq in 2003, the Company operates under a portfolio of brands, including Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com and Skyscanner.

