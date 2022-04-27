Team Velocity ® Announces New Certified Partnership with Mazda.

The industry's first-ever fully-integrated Customer Experience Platform, Apollo®, introduces the next generation of customer experience.

WASHINGTON, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Team Velocity® announced its selection as an official website and digital advertising provider in Mazda's Digital Certified Program today. Effective April 26th, Team Velocity's comprehensive digital retailing solution consisting of websites, digital advertising, and SEO, is now available to all Mazda Dealers across the nation.

Fueled by Apollo's revolutionary technology platform, Team Velocity offers a highly personalized online customer experience like never before. Mazda dealers can now utilize the power of true performance, personalization, and integration with Apollo Sites. For the first time in automotive history, this website platform harnesses the data goldmines within your dealerships DMS to provide every customer a unique, personalized, Amazon Prime-like experience. In addition to a public-facing website, Apollo Sites creates a personal website for every customer, dynamically customized to their unique information, including vehicle history, equity position, and shopping activity. Apollo Sites even generates personalized upgrade offers, recommended vehicles, service coupons, and recall notices, all based on unique customer data.

These progressive sites are built to create a seamless and frictionless customer experience from beginning to end with fully built-in transactional features that facilitate both sales and service transactions. With no plug-ins required, these sites include virtual test drive features, at-home appraisals, buy-online applications, a full suite of service applications, including online service schedulers with built-in pickup and delivery, and more.

With Apollo, top-performing dealerships like Brickell of Mazda were able to increase sales by 25.54 percent YOY and rank 12th in the Top 100 Mazda Dealers in the nation. "I made the switch to Apollo because it integrates with all my other marketing. For example, the offers I advertise on my website will match the offers I advertise in my digital ads, emails, videos, etc., on a one-to-one basis for every customer and their specific vehicle," says Mario Murgado Jr., Director of Marketing for the Murgado Automotive Group. "This level of price transparency and consistency not only builds my credibility with customers but improves engagement rates and increases my ROI."

Also included in Team Velocity's Digital Consumer Package is Apollo Ads, the first digital advertising product that fully integrates with your website, for consistent ads across every customer touchpoint. Apollo Ads enables your dealership to advertise 100 percent of your inventory and your service department across every digital medium. It creates relevant and to-the-penny-based payment ads while reflecting both OEM incentives, rebates, and your dealer pricing. These ads are automatically updated daily to reflect any changes in inventory, pricing, incentives, and more to Google, Bing, and Facebook.

"We are pleased to have been selected as a new and approved digital certified partner of Mazda," says David Boice, Co-Founder, and CEO of Team Velocity. With our Apollo® technology – the industry's first-ever truly integrated customer experience platform, Mazda dealers nationwide can provide a truly seamless and highly personalized customer experience to their customers."

With Apollo, all Mazda retailers can now exceed the demands of today's customers with a fully integrated solution for customer retention, advertising, websites, and retailing.

