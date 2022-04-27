Record Retrieval Leader Compex Appoints Richard Leonardo as Chief Growth Officer

TORRANCE, Calif., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compex Legal Services, Inc., a leading national provider of record retrieval and insight services announced today that Richard Leonardo has been named Chief Growth Officer.

Rich has more than a 30 year background leading diverse growth and marketing teams. His experience spans the auto/P&C/workers comp insurance space, leading teams at Healthcare Solutions, Express Scripts and FairPay Solutions. Prior to joining Compex Inc., Rich was the Senior Vice President at Genex and led their IME and Specialty services businesses, based out of Midlothian, TX. Rich holds his MS in Organizational Behavior and BFA in Speech Communications/Mathematics from Texas Christian University.

"Rich has proven that he can bring businesses to the next level by developing a clear strategy and putting the customer first above all else," said Paul Boroditsch, Compex's Chief Executive Officer. "Our vision is to transform Compex from one of many record retrieval companies to a technology led insurance decision enablement organization. At the center of this vision is our customers and how we as a Compex Team step up to solve their key challenges. We look forward to Rich's contributions to our senior leadership team."

"Compex is the leader in record retrieval and insight services," said Rich. "I'm excited to join this talented team of industry experts and drive its growth agenda. My goal is to rethink and reinvent how we engage our current and potential clients in order to broaden our customer base even further and bring nearly five decades of industry knowledge into the hands of the market."

About Compex

Compex is the nation's leading record retrieval provider. We serve thousands of law firms and the largest insurance carriers to provide record retrieval, record summarization, IME interface, and deposition reporting solutions that reduce cost and cycle time. We empower our clients to make faster, more informed decisions by streamlining across claims, legal, and third parties.

Founded in 1972, Compex leads the industry in years of experience, technology, and client service. With 36 offices nationwide, Compex obtains records in all 50 states and abroad. Our leadership in geographic reach and technological innovation make Compex well-known for improving efficiency, simplifying processes, and delighting our customers.

