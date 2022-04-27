NexTier Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results

HOUSTON, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) ("NexTier" or the "Company") today reported first quarter 2022 financial and operational results.
First Quarter 2022 Results and Recent Highlights
- Total revenue of $635.0 million, a 25% sequential increase. Fourth consecutive quarter of 25%+ revenue growth
- Net income of $8.8 million ($0.04 per diluted share)
- Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $83.5 million
- Cash from operations of $28.7 million and positive free cash flow(1) of $1.7 million
- Averaged 33 deployed fleets in the first quarter of 2022, exited with 34 deployed fleets
- Exited first quarter of 2022 with total liquidity of $348.9 million, including $99.8 million of cash and undrawn ABL; no term loan maturities until 2025
Management Commentary
"I am pleased with NexTier's first quarter results and the way momentum accelerated as the quarter progressed. Our performance demonstrates the benefits of our low cost, low emissions strategy," said Robert Drummond, President and Chief Executive Officer of NexTier. "Demand for our services remains very strong and available frac capacity is almost fully utilized, which should allow us to deliver profitable growth, accelerating free cash flow, and strong returns."
"We continue to demonstrate that our talented team can execute on clearly defined strategic priorities utilizing a leading integrated platform to produce strong efficiency gains, optimizing NexTier's value proposition for customers and stockholders," Mr. Drummond continued. "We believe the premium placed on efficiency and service quality will further differentiate NexTier during times of high commodity prices and tight supply."
"We once again achieved market beating top line growth, increasing revenue 25%, and our accelerating March exit rate suggests significant upside for the second quarter," said Kenny Pucheu, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of NexTier. "Further, we continued to demonstrate our leadership in the cycle by achieving positive free cash flow in the first quarter, which was ahead of our plan, along with our second consecutive quarter of positive net income, forging a path toward generating returns above our cost of capital later this year, a critical step for our business."
First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Revenue totaled $635.0 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $509.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The sequential improvement in revenue was primarily driven by improved pricing, strong operational performance, continued integration efforts, and additional planned capacity added.
Net income totaled $8.8 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $10.9 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Selling, general and administrative expense ("SG&A") totaled $35.9 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to SG&A of $35.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted SG&A(1) totaled $27.5 million in the first quarter of 2022, which remained unchanged compared to adjusted SG&A in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Adjusted EBITDA totaled $83.5 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $80.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The first quarter of 2022 reported adjusted EBITDA includes a $0.8 million gain on the sale of assets, compared to a $21.2 million gain on the sale of assets in the fourth quarter of 2021.
The Company exited the first quarter with momentum, easily reaching the goal for a first quarter exit of double-digit annualized adjusted EBITDA per deployed fleet.(1)
First Quarter 2022 Management Adjustments
EBITDA(1) for the first quarter of 2022 was $71.5 million. When excluding net management adjustments of $12.0 million, adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $83.5 million. Management adjustments included $7.8 million in stock compensation expense and a net $4.2 million in other adjustments.
Completion Services
Revenue in our Completion Services segment totaled $602.6 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $481.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted gross profit(1) totaled $106.3 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $83.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
During the first quarter of 2022, the Company operated an average of 33 deployed fleets, an increase from 30 in the fourth quarter of 2021. The additional fleet count was the result of a reconfiguration of already deployed horsepower between Simulfrac and zipper frac fleets and the planned addition of a Tier IV dual fuel fleet late in the quarter. Annualized adjusted EBITDA per deployed fleet was $10.1 million in the first quarter of 2022.
Well Construction and Intervention Services
Revenue in our Well Construction and Intervention ("WC&I") Services segment, totaled $32.4 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $28.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The sequential improvement was primarily driven by increased customer activity. Adjusted gross profit totaled $4.1 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to adjusted gross profit of $2.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Balance Sheet and Capital
Total debt outstanding as of March 31, 2022 was $371.6 million, net of debt discounts and deferred finance costs and excluding finance lease obligations. As of March 31, 2022, total available liquidity was $348.9 million, comprised of cash of $99.8 million, and $249.1 million of available borrowing capacity under our asset-based credit facility, which remains undrawn.
Total cash provided by operating activities during the first quarter of 2022 was $28.7 million and cash used by investing activities was $27.0 million, resulting in a positive free cash flow of $1.7 million in the first quarter of 2022.
Outlook
Industry momentum continued into the second quarter of 2022, driven by strong customer demand for our services and a tight supply of equipment. We expect to see considerably improved results in the second quarter of 2022, relative to the first quarter of 2022, based on our March performance and given negotiated customer agreements and increased activity as seasonal and transitory headwinds subside.
For the second quarter of 2022, NexTier expects to operate an average of 34 deployed frac fleets. We do not expect to add any additional capacity to the market for the remainder of 2022.
Based on the above deployed fleets, for the second quarter of 2022 we anticipate sequential revenue growth in excess of 20% and significant adjusted EBITDA margin expansion, resulting in expected adjusted EBITDA of at least $130 million. We anticipate annualized adjusted EBITDA per deployed fleet of at least $15 million in second quarter of 2022.
For the full year 2022, we anticipate our adjusted EBITDA will exceed the high-end of our previously guided range of $330-360 million.
Our first half 2022 capital expenditure budget remains $90-100 million before stepping down to a lower level in the second half. We will continue to invest in our existing deployed capacity to ensure we are operating a well-maintained fleet for 2022 and beyond.
We expect to generate free cash flow in excess of $150 million in 2022, and we expect free cash flow generation to accelerate through the year.
Mr. Drummond concluded, "While the activity outlook for our services was already very strong, the unfortunate geopolitical tensions have increased the call on US oil and natural gas production growth, and NexTier's position as a critical service provider for domestic producers indicates demand for our services has increased further and should remain strong for the foreseeable future. Momentum is building into our seasonally strong period, and we see upside to profitability in future periods even beyond what we expect to achieve in the second quarter."
About NexTier Oilfield Solutions
Headquartered in Houston, Texas, NexTier is an industry-leading U.S. land oilfield service company, with a diverse set of well completion and production services across active and demanding basins. Our integrated solutions approach delivers efficiency today, and our ongoing commitment to innovation helps our customers better address what is coming next. NexTier is differentiated through four points of distinction, including safety performance, efficiency, partnership and innovation. At NexTier, we believe in living our core values from the basin to the boardroom, and helping customers win by safely unlocking affordable, reliable and plentiful sources of energy.
NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Revenue
$ 635,043
$ 509,730
Operating costs and expenses:
Cost of services
524,656
423,647
Depreciation and amortization
55,163
52,764
Selling, general and administrative expenses
35,859
35,148
Merger and integration
9,232
3,779
Gain on disposal of assets
(823)
(21,156)
Total operating costs and expenses
624,087
494,182
Operating income
10,956
15,548
Other income (expense):
Other income, net
5,370
3,018
Interest expense, net
(7,374)
(7,976)
Total other expense
(2,004)
(4,958)
Income before income taxes
8,952
10,590
Income tax benefit (expense)
(160)
264
Net income
$ 8,792
$ 10,854
Net income per share: basic
$ 0.04
$ 0.04
Net income per share: diluted
$ 0.04
$ 0.04
Weighted-average shares: basic
243,269
241,913
Weighted-average shares: diluted
247,705
244,744
NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited, amounts in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 99,788
$ 110,695
Trade and other accounts receivable, net
391,682
301,740
Inventories, net
50,948
38,094
Assets held for sale
910
1,555
Prepaid and other current assets
47,414
55,625
Total current assets
590,742
507,709
Operating lease right-of-use assets
20,541
21,767
Finance lease right-of-use assets
41,875
41,537
Property and equipment, net
613,163
620,865
Goodwill
192,780
192,780
Intangible assets
62,146
64,961
Other noncurrent assets
11,131
7,962
Total assets
$ 1,532,378
$ 1,457,581
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 239,769
$ 190,963
Accrued expenses
238,657
213,923
Customer contract liabilities
21,288
23,729
Current maturities of operating lease liabilities
6,440
7,452
Current maturities of finance lease liabilities
12,035
11,906
Current maturities of long-term debt
13,602
13,384
Other current liabilities
8,801
10,346
Total current liabilities
540,592
471,703
Long-term operating lease liabilities, less current maturities
19,480
20,446
Long-term finance lease liabilities, less current maturities
24,749
26,873
Long-term debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs and unamortized debt discount, less current maturities
358,034
361,501
Other non-current liabilities
23,838
30,041
Total non-current liabilities
426,101
438,861
Total liabilities
966,693
910,564
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
2,439
2,420
Paid-in capital in excess of par value
1,097,863
1,094,020
Retained deficit
(532,372)
(541,164)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(2,245)
(8,259)
Total stockholders' equity
565,685
547,017
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,532,378
$ 1,457,581
NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
ADDITIONAL SELECTED FINANCIAL AND OPERATING DATA
(unaudited, amounts in thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Completion Services:
Revenue
$ 602,620
$ 481,001
Cost of services
496,286
397,319
Depreciation and amortization and (gain) loss on sale of assets
47,759
23,912
Net income
58,575
59,770
Adjusted gross profit(1)
$ 106,334
$ 83,908
Well Construction and Intervention Services:
Revenue
$ 32,423
$ 28,729
Cost of services
28,370
26,328
Depreciation and amortization and (gain) loss on sale of assets
2,287
3,334
Net income (loss)
1,766
(933)
Adjusted gross profit(1)
$ 4,053
$ 2,679
(1)
The Company uses adjusted gross profit as its measure of profitability for segment reporting.
NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited, amounts in thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Net income
$ 8,792
$ 10,854
Interest expense, net
7,374
7,976
Income tax expense (benefit)
160
(264)
Depreciation and amortization
55,163
52,764
EBITDA
$ 71,489
$ 71,330
Plus management adjustments:
Acquisition, integration and expansion(1)
$ 9,232
$ 3,779
Non-cash stock compensation(2)
7,815
7,235
Market-driven costs(3)
—
504
Divestiture of business(4)
541
279
Gain on equity security investment(5)
(5,606)
(3,041)
Litigation(6)
—
100
Other
22
44
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 83,493
$ 80,230
(1)
Represents transaction and integration costs related to acquisitions.
(2)
Represents non-cash amortization of equity awards issued under the Company's Incentive Award Plan.
(3)
Represents market-driven severance, leased facility closures, and restructuring costs incurred as a result of significant declines in crude oil prices resulting from demand destruction from the COVID-19 pandemic and global oversupply.
(4)
Represents bad debt expense on the sale of the Well Support Services segment to, and related to the bankruptcy filing of Basic Energy Services.
(5)
Represents the realized and unrealized (gain) loss on an equity security investment composed primarily of common equity shares in a public company.
(6)
Represents increases in accruals related to contingencies acquired in business acquisitions or exceptional material events.
NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited, amounts in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Selling, general and administrative expenses
$ 35,859
Less management adjustments:
Non-cash stock compensation
(7,815)
Divestiture of business
(541)
Other
(22)
Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses
$ 27,481
Three Months Ended
Selling, general and administrative expenses
$ 35,148
Less management adjustments:
Non-cash stock compensation
(7,235)
Litigation
(100)
Divestiture of business
(279)
Other
(44)
Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses
$ 27,490
NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited, amounts in thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
Completion
WC&I
Total
Revenue
$ 602,620
$ 32,423
$ 635,043
Cost of services
496,286
28,370
524,656
Gross profit excluding depreciation and amortization
106,334
4,053
110,387
Management adjustments associated with cost of services
—
—
—
Adjusted gross profit
$ 106,334
$ 4,053
$ 110,387
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
Completion
WC&I
Total
Revenue
$ 481,001
$ 28,729
$ 509,730
Cost of services
397,319
26,328
423,647
Gross profit excluding depreciation and amortization
83,682
2,401
86,083
Management adjustments associated with cost of services
226
278
504
Adjusted gross profit
$ 83,908
$ 2,679
$ 86,587
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2022
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 83,493
Average hydraulic fracturing fleets deployed
33
Adjusted EBITDA per deployed fleet
2,530
Annualized Adjusted EBITDA per deployed fleet
$ 10,120
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2021
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 80,230
Average hydraulic fracturing fleets deployed
30
Adjusted EBITDA per deployed fleet
2,674
Annualized Adjusted EBITDA per deployed fleet
$ 10,696
NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2022
Net cash used in operating activities
$ 28,666
Net cash used in investing activities(1)
(26,996)
Free cash flow
$ 1,670
(1)
Excludes $0.5 million due to net working capital adjustments in connection with the acquisition of Alamo Pressure Pumping ("Alamo").
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2021
Net cash used by operating activities
$ (31,467)
Net cash used in investing activities(2)
(7,384)
Free cash flow
$ (38,851)
(2)
Excludes $0.7 million in connection with the acquisition of Alamo.
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2022
Total debt, net of unamortized debt discount and debt issuance costs
$ 371,636
Cash and cash equivalents
99,788
Net debt
$ 271,848
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2021
Total debt, net of unamortized debt discount and debt issuance costs
$ 374,885
Cash and cash equivalents
110,695
Net debt
$ 264,190
