Sterling Investment Partners Invests in Kendall, a Provider of Critical Vegetation Management Services

WESTPORT, Conn., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling Investment Partners ("Sterling"), a leading middle market private equity firm, invested in W.A. Kendall and Company, LLC ("Kendall" or the "Company") in partnership with the Company's CEO, Robert Williams, and other members of management. Headquartered in Lawrenceville, GA, Kendall is a leading provider of critical vegetation management services, including utility line clearing, ground clearing and mowing, and emergency storm response, in the U.S. Kendall maintains an industry-leading reputation for work quality, reliability and safety, servicing nearly twenty-thousand miles of utility lines across the country on behalf of many of the largest utility companies in the United States.

CEO Robert Williams stated, "We are thrilled to partner with Sterling to execute our shared strategic vision for the Company. Sterling has a long history of successfully partnering with management teams to build industry-leading businesses, as well as relevant experience in the vegetation management services space. As we developed our relationship with Sterling, they demonstrated a strong understanding and respect for our culture, our business model, and what we call, "The Kendall Way". Sterling is an excellent cultural fit with our organization, and we look forward to working with them for this next phase of growth."

Managing Partner and Co-Founder Charles Santoro commented, "We are very impressed by Kendall's commitment and dedication to its customers and employees, and its critical role as a best-in-class provider of essential vegetation management services, working in partnership with its customers. The Company has developed a tenured base of utility customers in an industry focused on safety, reliability, scale, and capabilities. We enthusiastically share a common vision with Robert and his team to help the Company achieve continued growth in a large, fragmented and highly attractive market, while supporting the Company's strong culture and reputation." Joe Gault, Partner at Sterling, added, "We are very excited to partner with Robert and the Kendall team, as they continue to expand their geographic reach and build a world-class business services platform."

About Sterling Investment Partners

Sterling Investment Partners is a private equity firm that has been investing in and building middle-market companies for over 30 years with a highly-experienced, cohesive team of senior investment professionals. Sterling focuses on value-added distribution and business services, acquiring businesses that the firm believes have strong, sustainable competitive advantages and significant opportunities for value creation. Over its history, Sterling has completed over 205 transactions, representing $23.1 billion in aggregate value. www.sterlinglp.com.

Contact Sterling Investment Partners Business Development Team:

