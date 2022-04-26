Quadrant SPARK Matrix Recognizes Mitratech as a Technology Leader Among GRC Platforms

The report highlights Mitratech's AI capabilities and deep industry expertise as pivotal factors in ranking Mitratech as a leader

AUSTIN, Texas, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitratech, a global provider of legal and integrated risk management software, has been named a top performer and technology leader for the second year in a row by the premiere GRC platforms report, SPARK Matrix: Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) Platforms, 2022.

"The acquisition of Alyne by Mitratech in 2021 brought many technological advancements to the Mitratech ecosystem"

The SPARK Matrix report includes a detailed analysis of global GRC platform market dynamics, trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study includes a ranking of the leading GRC platform providers. This research provides information for the participants to better understand the market supporting their growth strategies and for users to evaluate vendors' capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market strength.

"Mitratech's AI-powered enterprise-level GRC platform, Alyne, helps organizations manage, streamline, and automate data and asset protection, policy implementation, risk mitigation, and regulatory compliance," said Pradnya Gugale, an analyst at Quadrant. "Alyne, coupled with the overall comprehensive functionalities and industry expertise offered by the Mitratech suite of GRC solutions, resulted in Mitratech being positioned among the technology leaders in the 2022 SPARK Matrix: Governance, Risk, and Compliance Report."

The following criteria were used to rank Mitratech as a leader:

Product strategy and performance

Market presence

Ease of deployment and use

Customer service excellence

Unique value proposition

"We are honored to be recognized in the SPARK Matrix report as an industry leader in GRC," said Mike Williams, CEO of Mitratech. "The acquisition of Alyne by Mitratech in 2021 brought many technological advancements to the Mitratech ecosystem and catapulted our GRC capabilities. This acknowledgment proves the market shares our same sentiment and excitement. We are looking forward to continuing to innovate to remain an industry leader in 2022 and beyond."

The full report can be found here: https://mitratech.com/resource-hub/analyst-reports/2022-spark-matrix-grc-platforms-analysis/

About Mitratech

Mitratech is a proven global technology partner for corporate legal, risk, compliance, and HR professionals seeking to maximize productivity, control expense, and mitigate risk by deepening organizational alignment, increasing visibility, and spurring collaboration across an enterprise. Mitratech serves over 1,800 organizations worldwide spanning more than 160 countries.

For more info, visit: www.mitratech.com

