HONORBRIDGE TO UTILIZE SPECIALIST DIRECT TO ACCELERATE ORGAN DONATION

DURHAM, N.C., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HonorBridge, a North Carolina based organ procurement organization (OPO), has selected Specialist Direct to improve the speed and accuracy of organ diagnostics in order to increase organ recovery rates, reduce organ discards, and save more lives. HonorBridge will utilize Specialist Direct's telepathology transplant solutions within its hospital cases and future organ recovery center.

"This is an innovative way to save more lives," said Kimberly Koontz, HonorBridge Chief Operating Officer. "Working with Specialist Direct, the market leader in OPO diagnostic solutions, we will expedite the organ screening process. Specialist Direct's innovative telehealth services and technology provide a proven, turnkey solution to facilitate organ transplantation best practices."

Specialist Direct's Software-defined infrastructure Cloud technology platform will enable HonorBridge to improve transplant outcomes and reduce case times by facilitating the real-time sharing of transplant information with transplant surgeons, internal staff, and other OPOs to expedite decision making. The company's team of U.S. Board-Certified medical specialists and subspecialists with transplant experience, provide advanced diagnostics on organ donor cases. Specialist Direct is the highest standard of care in the delivery of diagnostic telehealth solutions for the OPO and transplant community.

ABOUT HONORBRIDGE

HonorBridge is the federally designated, not-for-profit organ procurement organization serving 7.5 million people in 78 counties in North Carolina and Virginia. With offices in Durham, Greenville and Winston-Salem, HonorBridge is devoted to building connections that save and heal lives through organ and tissue donation. In North Carolina, almost 3,000 people are currently waiting for organ transplants and nationally, over 100,000 people are on the organ waiting list. For more information, visit HonorBridge.org.

ABOUT SPECIALIST DIRECT

Specialist Direct telehealth solutions provide real-time access to the world's top medical specialists to deliver superior patient outcomes. The company is the market leader in delivering diagnostic solutions for organ procurement organizations and transplant hospitals, which facilitate increased organ recovery rates and save lives. Specialist Direct provides telecardiology, telepathology, telepulmonology and teleradiology services. For more information visit specialistdirectinc.com.

