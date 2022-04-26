Beacon Global Strategies Announces Investment by ICV Partners

WASHINGTON, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Global Strategies (BGS), a leading strategic advisory firm specializing in national security, emerging technology and global affairs, today announced an investment by ICV Partners , a private equity firm focused on middle market growth companies. The purpose of the investment is to help BGS scale rapidly to meet growing demand from its clients for strategic advice in the areas of government policy, government procurement, due diligence, cross-border transactions, geopolitical and risk analysis, technology policy, export controls, supply chain risks, cyber risks, and strategic communications.

BGS Logo (PRNewsfoto/Beacon Global Strategies) (PRNewswire)

"In the 9 years since our founding, Beacon Global Strategies has grown to become one of the leading firms advising clients on the full range of national security issues – from policy and regulatory matters, to procurement opportunities, to transaction support, geopolitical analysis, and diligence and risk assessment projects. The world is changing, and every CEO and senior leader needs to understand how world events are impacting their employees, their customers, their supply chains, and their reputations," said Andrew Shapiro, Managing Director of BGS. "Our partnership with ICV enables us to pursue our next stage of growth and continue to provide the highest quality services to our clients. In addition, we look forward to benefiting from ICV's longstanding experience working with high growth companies in the business services sector."

"We are excited to be partners with the entire leadership team at Beacon. We are striking a partnership with Beacon Global Strategies at a critical time in their evolution. ICV's prior success working with professional services firms to accelerate growth and to scale is an excellent match with BGS' desire to implement best practices in the areas of human capital management, operations, and leadership development. In partnership with the BGS leadership team, we believe we can continue to build upon a world-class organization that can grow to meet existing clients' needs as wells as the growing demand for the Company's services in the marketplace," said Jermaine Warren, Principal for ICV Partners.

Under the terms of the transaction, Beacon's Managing Directors – Michael Allen , Jeremy Bash , Andrew Shapiro , Kristin White , and Lauren Bedula – will continue to manage BGS's day-to-day operations, servicing clients and accelerating the growth of the firm. BGS's Senior Counselors, Former Secretary of Defense and CIA Director Leon Panetta and former CIA Acting Director Michael Morell , will continue to serve in those roles.

Baird served as exclusive financial advisors to BGS in the transaction and Venable provided legal counsel. ICV received legal advice from Covington & Burling , and BDO provided accounting and tax diligence.

About Beacon Global Strategies

Founded in 2013, Beacon Global Strategies employs over 40 full time professionals and has an expert network of an additional 60 subject matter experts, providing clients with a best-in-class understanding of national security decision-making to advance objectives and solve problems in Washington and abroad. The Beacon team brings experience informed by their years of service in the White House, State Department, Defense Department, CIA, Justice Department, on Capitol Hill, and in the private sector. To learn more, please visit www.bgsdc.com .

About ICV Partners

Founded in 1999, ICV Partners is a leading private investment firm that supports management leaders of strong lower middle market companies in pursuing growth. Over its first four funds, the principals of ICV have crafted a strong track record of helping companies expand their footprint and improve performance over the long term and across a variety of industries. Additional information is available at www.icvpartners.com .

