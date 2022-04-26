Alpha Medical Offers New Outpatient Diabetes Treatment and Care, Making Women's Specific Needs Attainable in a Truly Flexible Way

Leading telemedicine company dedicated to women's healthcare expands its services to treat Prediabetes, Type 2 Diabetes, and Gestational Diabetes through affordable and flexible treatment plans

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Medical , a virtual primary care group that empowers women to take control of their healthcare by offering a medical team specifically trained for a woman's unique needs, announces today new clinical care offerings to help treat and screen for Prediabetes, Type 2 Diabetes, and screen for Gestational Diabetes.

Alpha Medical Logo (PRNewswire)

With this new service, Alpha is the first telemedicine platform to offer a full-service approach to diabetes treatment, including the option for users to pay as they go with their treatment, lab test referrals, online prescription of over 40 different medications to treat Type 2 Diabetes (including insulin), and access to dietitian services and weight loss treatment if needed. At-home A1C test kits are coming soon. This comprehensive approach to care is meant to give women a specific and unique way to not only diagnose but also treat various forms of diabetes from home.

Research shows that while diabetes is more common in men than women, women have more serious complications and risk of death. Additionally there are major differences in the ways that female patients experience diabetes and the conditions that coincide with it; for example, patients with PCOS often experience insulin resistance . Further, given the fact that gestational diabetes is all too common among pregnant women and that this increases their risk to eventually develop Type 2 Diabetes postpartum, women clearly need their own dedicated diabetes diagnoses and treatments from a provider trained in women's health.

At the convenience of patients' homes and no appointment needed, Alpha Medical creates personalized treatment plans that include medication, guidance for healthier habits, and dietitian support for each need. Below are the types of services and treatments for Diabetes:

Prediabetes : Alpha Medical offers a free two-minute online self-assessment to understand a patient's Prediabetes risk. Depending on the patient's health condition, treatment may include monitoring glucose levels, medication, and the option to see one of Alpha Medical's registered dietitians for additional support.

Type 2 Diabetes: Patients and their Alpha Provider will work together on a personalized plan that fits their lifestyle and goals. Treatment is individualized and may include medication, monitoring of glucose levels, and dietitian support. Care for patients' schedules and medications are easily available and can be shipped directly to patients' homes.

Gestational Diabetes: Alpha Medical can screen for Gestational Diabetes, help coordinate care with an OB/GYN, provide dietitian support, and prescribe a continuous glucose monitor (CGM).

"At Alpha Medical, it is our ongoing mission to help women take control of their health and to provide them with the medical resources and tools needed to treat chronic conditions like diabetes." says Gloria Lau, Co-founder & CEO. "Many don't realize the unique needs that women have when it comes to this condition, so it only felt right for us to expand our services to help the many Americans that are living with this serious medical condition."

Alpha Medical, whose services are available in 49 states plus DC and treat over 60 conditions with their virtual PCP offering, continues to fulfill its mission to bring convenient, affordable, and accessible medical care, medications, and resources to its patients. To learn more about Alpha Medical and its initiatives, please visit https://www.helloalpha.com/ .

ABOUT ALPHA MEDICAL

From birth control to menopause, from urgent care to chronic disease, Alpha offers a PCP-centric, whole-person care platform built for her that covers all of her virtual care needs. Each patient gets a dedicated Primary Care Provider when she signs up, and the same provider cares for all of her medical needs online to ensure the continuation of care. All of Alpha's medical providers have been specifically trained in women's health. Our system anticipates her needs through data-driven proactive screenings, and we are built for cost-effective triage, prescription management, therapy, and referrals. The offering is available at a demonstrably lower cost than other virtual solutions on the market, helping much needed populations with high deductible plans or no insurance. We are here to rebuild the patient-provider relationship, and at the core of the offering is a dedicated PCP trained in women's health. We are here to destigmatize her needs by reshaping women's health, including reproductive, primary and urgent care, and mental health. We can bring about a more accessible, equitable system to care for everyone.

