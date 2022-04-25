Suburban Propane and Historic Tours of America Join Forces to Fund Father Joe's Villages Therapeutic Childcare Program

WHIPPANY, N.J. and SAN DIEGO, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, today joined forces with Historic Tours of America to donate funds toward a Father Joe's Villages' Therapeutic Childcare program which provides childcare and services to children and families experiencing homelessness.

Suburban Propane Logo (PRNewsfoto/Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.) (PRNewswire)

On April 25th, representatives from Suburban Propane, Historic Tours of America and Father Joe's Villages held a donation presentation event at Shelter Island in the Port of San Diego. This donation is made in support of Father Joe's Villages' mission to prevent and end homelessness while encouraging children to get outside, play, and maintain a healthy lifestyle, all supported by a cleaner future powered by propane. Historic Tours of America utilizes clean-burning propane for 90% of its fleet, including its San Diego operation and throughout the country.

"We are so honored to be here today in beautiful San Diego alongside our valued partners at Historic Tours of America to make this donation and spread the word about propane's clean-burning capabilities," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson, Suburban Propane. "We hope this new playground will bring joy to the children and families served by Father Joe's Village for years to come."

"I thank Suburban Propane and Old Town Trolley for their compassionate support of our Therapeutic Childcare program, which provides critical tools for families and children to break the cycle of homelessness," said Deacon Jim Vargas, President and CEO of Father Joe's Villages. "Our longtime partnership with Old Town Trolley has provided countless special experiences for children experiencing homelessness over the years, bringing joy to those who need it most."

"At Old Town Trolley Tours of San Diego, our business is sharing the history of this amazing city with guests from all over the world. As a nationwide company, it is important that our vehicles run on clean burning propane to protect and preserve our environment and surroundings," said David Thornton, General Manager, Old Town Trolley and Seal Tours of San Diego. "In partnering with Father Joe's Villages, we invest in the future of the children of San Diego. These kids are the future leaders, teachers, doctors, and hopefully tour conductors of tomorrow and it is important for us to support their dreams."

The collaboration is part of Suburban Propane's SuburbanCares and Go Green with Suburban Propane corporate initiatives. SuburbanCares is dedicated to supporting community efforts across the company's footprint in the United States. Throughout the pandemic, SuburbanCares undertook initiatives to help children in numerous underserved communities; including Albany, NY; Boise, ID; Detroit, MI; Philadelphia, PA; Santa Fe, NM; Santa Rosa, CA; Columbia and Charleston, SC; Detroit, MI; and New Brunswick, NJ. Go Green with Suburban Propane promotes the clean burning, versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a bridge to a green energy future and developing the next generation of renewable energy.

About Suburban Propane

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SPH. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and an investor in low carbon fuel alternatives. The Partnership serves the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations across 41 states. The Partnership is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment – showcasing the Partnership's 90+ year legacy, and ongoing commitment to the highest standards for dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores the Partnership's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares – highlighting the Partnership's continued dedication to giving back to local communities across the Partnership's national footprint and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane - promoting the clean burning and versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a bridge to a green energy future and developing the next generation of renewable energy.

For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit www.suburbanpropane.com .

About Historic Tours of America

Old Town Trolley Tours of San Diego has been entertaining visitors to America's Finest City since 1989. The orange and green trolleys cover Old Town, the Embarcadero, Downtown, Seaport Village, Barrio Logan Coronado, Balboa Park and Little Italy on the 25 mile, fully narrated tour. Old Town Trolley Tours is committed to protecting the environment by converting 90% of its fleet to run on propane instead of gasoline. Old Town Trolley Tours has been recognized by the Propane Industry with the Propane Exceptional Energy Fleet Award for our use of propane in trolleys. In addition to San Diego, Old Town Trolley Tours operate in Boston, Washington, Key West, Nashville, St. Augustine and Savannah. Old Town Trolley Tours is part of the Historic Tours of America Family of tours, attractions and themed retail marketplaces.

Old Town Trolley Tours of San Diego has partnered with Father Joes for nearly 20 years, hosting children from Father Joe's Village for an annual holiday party. Over 150 children, with one or both parents, live at the downtown San Diego shelter. CAST members and business partners donate over 150 gifts to the children at the shelter. The children enjoy pizza, sodas, piñatas and holiday fun. The highlight of the day is a personal gift to each child by Santa & Mrs. Claus. On the way home, the Trolley and its conductor take the children on an evening tour of holiday lights around the city.

About Father Joe's Village

As San Diego's largest homeless services provider, Father Joe's Villages ensures that each person can rediscover hope and leave homelessness behind. To address the complex needs of people who are homeless, the organization provides housing for more than 2,500 people each night, along with health care, substance use disorder treatment, job training, therapeutic childcare and more. For more information, please visit: https://.my.neighbor.org/.

Representatives from Suburban Propane, Old Town Trolley, and Father Joe's Villages (PRNewswire)

Father Joe's Villages logo (PRNewswire)

Old Town Trolley/Historic Tours of America logo (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.