Munch's Supply, a Marcone company, Acquires Michigan-based T.A. Gentry Supply, Inc.

Leading HVAC Distributor Expands into Plumbing Category

NEW LENOX, Ill., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Munch's Supply (the "Company"), a leading Midwest-based heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC") distributor has acquired T.A. Gentry Supply, Inc., including its three branches servicing Lansing, Kalamazoo and Holland, Michigan. This will expand the Company's geographic footprint to 70 locations serving 17 states and one Canadian province.

"The T.A. Gentry Supply Inc. acquisition is part of our long-term strategy to expand into the plumbing segment in the Michigan market. The company will continue to operate under the T.A. Gentry Supply Inc. name and its three locations will nicely complement our HVAC offerings in our eight Munch and Tommark locations," said Bob Munch.

"We couldn't have made it 50 years without the tremendous support from our customers and team members. I am very happy to find a trusted company like Munch's to continue the T.A. Gentry Supply Inc. legacy," said T.A. Gentry Supply Inc. President Patrick Gentry.

"With the help of dedicated staff and a great culture, Patrick and his family have done a wonderful job growing the company. We are excited to build on the tremendous foundation that they have established," added Munch.

"We are fortunate to have found a like-minded partner in Munch's Supply. We look forward to working with the Munch's Supply and Tommark teams to serve an even broader base in the home services marketplace in Michigan," added Gentry.

The acquisition demonstrates Munch's ongoing dedication to the HVAC and plumbing marketplace and reinforces its commitment to partnering with family and customer-service focused businesses looking for either a long-term partnership or an exit strategy.

Munch's Supply has been operating in the Chicagoland area for more than 65 years and is consistently ranked as a top 10 HVAC distributor in the United States. Marcone, a leading distributor of home appliance, HVAC and plumbing repair parts and equipment across North America acquired Munch's Supply, LLC in 2021, and strives to become the hub for parts and services to the home.

About Munch's Supply

Munch's Supply was founded in 1956 by Willard Munch, who wanted to develop a local source of electrical supplies for area contractors. Today the company has more than 1,200 employees focused exclusively on supplying heating, cooling and plumbing industry contractors with quality products. For more than 65 years, Munch's Supply has operated with a commitment to service as a leading distributor for trusted brands such as American Standard, Trane, Mitsubishi, Rheem, IPEX, AO Smith, Kohler, Tempstar, Keeprite and Frigidaire. Through Munch's Holdings, LLC, it operates Munch's Supply, Tommark, O'Connor Company, Comfort Air Distributing, C&L Supply HVAC and Plumbing, API of NH and Delta T, Marks Supply, TML Supply and System Aire Supply Company (SASCO) and Control Aire Supply Company (CASCO) which continue to serve as the premier sources for HVAC and plumbing equipment and supplies to contractors throughout North America.

www.munchsupply.com.

About Marcone

Marcone is an authorized distributor for major brands such as Whirlpool, Electrolux, General Electric, Maytag, Bosch, Samsung, L-G and many more. Through its vast distribution network, Marcone supplies the largest inventory of original replacement parts in the country for household appliances such as refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers, microwaves, washers, and dryers. Marcone exports globally and also operates a comprehensive training institute offering quality business and technical training. Headquartered in St. Louis, Marcone operates 113 facilities, has approximately 2,000 employees, and serves approximately 43,000 technician customers. For more information, visit www.marcone.com.

