M&T Bank Corporation Announces First Quarter Results

BUFFALO, N.Y., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) today reported its results of operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

GAAP Results of Operations . Diluted earnings per common share measured in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") were $2.62 in the first quarter of 2022, compared with $3.33 in the year-earlier quarter and $3.37 in the fourth quarter of 2021. GAAP-basis net income was $362 million in the recent quarter, $447 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $458 million in the final 2021 quarter. GAAP-basis net income in the initial quarter of 2022 expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity was .97% and 8.55%, respectively, compared with 1.22% and 11.57%, respectively, in the similar 2021 period and 1.15% and 10.91%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2021. Included in noninterest expenses in the recent quarter were merger-related expenses associated with M&T's acquisition of People's United Financial, Inc. ("People's United") of $17 million ($13 million after-tax effect, or $.10 of diluted earnings per common share), compared with $10 million ($8 million after-tax effect, or $.06 of diluted earnings per common share) in the year-earlier quarter and $21 million ($16 million after-tax effect, or $.12 of diluted earnings per share) in the fourth quarter of 2021.

On March 4, 2022, M&T received Federal Reserve approval to acquire People's United and on April 1, 2022 closed the acquisition. Pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement, People's United shareholders received consideration valued at .118 of an M&T common share in exchange for each common share of People's United. Additionally, People's United outstanding preferred stock was converted into shares of Series H preferred stock of M&T (NYSE: MTBPrH). The purchase price totaled approximately $8.4 billion (with the price based on M&T's close price of $164.66 per share as of April 1, 2022). Excluding the impact of acquisition accounting adjustments, as of March 31, 2022 People's United reported total assets of approximately $63.0 billion, total liabilities of approximately $55.5 billion and total shareholders' equity of approximately $7.5 billion.

Darren J. King, Chief Financial Officer, commented on M&T's results, "The first quarter results continue to reflect M&T's strong credit underwriting as evidenced by historically low charge-offs for the quarter and a stable allowance for credit losses. Revenues were in line with expectations and expenses, which include the usual seasonal increase in salaries and employee benefits expense, were prudently managed. Our capital position remains very strong with an estimated Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 11.6%, compared with 11.4% at last year's end. We were excited to close the People's United merger and look forward to working together with our new colleagues to expand our premier banking franchise."

Earnings Highlights







































































Change 1Q22 vs.

($ in millions, except per share data)

1Q22



1Q21



4Q21



1Q21



4Q21











































Net income

$ 362



$ 447



$ 458





-19 %



-21 % Net income available to common shareholders ̶ diluted

$ 340



$ 428



$ 434





-21 %



-22 % Diluted earnings per common share

$ 2.62



$ 3.33



$ 3.37





-21 %



-22 % Annualized return on average assets



.97 %



1.22 %



1.15 %















Annualized return on average common equity



8.55 %



11.57 %



10.91 %

















Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Results of Operations . M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature. The amounts of such "nonoperating" expenses are presented in the tables that accompany this release. Although "net operating income" as defined by M&T is not a GAAP measure, M&T's management believes that this information helps investors understand the effect of acquisition activity in reported results.

Diluted net operating earnings per common share were $2.73 in the first quarter of 2022, compared with $3.41 in the year-earlier quarter and $3.50 in the fourth quarter of 2021. Net operating income aggregated $376 million in the recent quarter, $457 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $475 million in 2021's fourth quarter. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity, net operating income in the first quarter of 2022 was 1.04% and 12.44%, respectively, 1.29% and 17.05%, respectively, in the similar quarter of 2021 and 1.23% and 15.98%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income . Net interest income expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis totaled $907 million in the recent quarter, compared with $985 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $937 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease compared with the earlier quarters reflects lower outstanding average loan balances, including significantly reduced balances of loans made under the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"). Two fewer days in the recent quarter also contributed to the reduced net interest income as compared with 2021's fourth quarter. Average loans outstanding and the net interest margin were $92.2 billion and 2.65%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2022, compared with $99.4 billion and 2.97%, respectively, in the year earlier quarter and $93.3 billion and 2.58%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2021. Outstanding PPP loans averaged $870 million in 2022's first quarter, compared with $5.73 billion in the first quarter of 2021 and $1.65 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021.











































Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income







































































Change 1Q22 vs.

($ in millions)

1Q22



1Q21



4Q21



1Q21



4Q21











































Average earning assets

$ 138,624



$ 134,355



$ 144,420





3 %



-4 % Net interest income ̶ taxable-equivalent

$ 907



$ 985



$ 937





-8 %



-3 % Net interest margin



2.65 %



2.97 %



2.58 %

















Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality . The provision for credit losses was $10 million in the recent quarter, compared with provision recaptures of $25 million and $15 million recorded in the first and fourth quarters of 2021, respectively. Net loan charge-offs were $7 million in the first quarter of 2022, greatly improved from $75 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $31 million in 2021's final quarter. Expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, net charge-offs were .03% and .31% in the first quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively, and .13% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Loans classified as nonaccrual totaled $2.13 billion at March 31, 2022, up from $1.96 billion at March 31, 2021 and $2.06 billion at December 31, 2021. Nonaccrual loans a percentage of total loans were 2.32% at the recent quarter-end, compared with 1.97% a year earlier and 2.22% at December 31, 2021. Assets taken in foreclosure of defaulted loans were $24 million at each of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, compared with $30 million at March 31, 2021.

Allowance for Credit Losses . M&T regularly performs comprehensive analyses of its loan portfolios and assesses forecasted economic conditions for purposes of determining the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses. As a result of those procedures, the allowance for credit losses totaled $1.47 billion or 1.60% of loans outstanding at March 31, 2022, compared with $1.64 billion or 1.65% at March 31, 2021 and $1.47 billion or 1.58% at December 31, 2021. The allowance at March 31, 2022, March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2021 represented 1.61%, 1.75%, and 1.60%, respectively, of total loans on those dates, excluding outstanding balances of PPP loans.

Asset Quality Metrics





























Change 1Q22 vs.

($ in millions)

1Q22



1Q21



4Q21



1Q21



4Q21











































At end of quarter







































Nonaccrual loans

$ 2,134



$ 1,957



$ 2,060





9 %



4 % Real estate and other foreclosed assets

$ 24



$ 30



$ 24





-21 %



-2 % Total nonperforming assets

$ 2,158



$ 1,987



$ 2,084





9 %



4 % Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)

$ 777



$ 1,085



$ 963





-28 %



-19 % Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding



2.32 %



1.97 %



2.22 %

























































Allowance for credit losses

$ 1,472



$ 1,636



$ 1,469





-10 %



—

Allowance for credit losses as % of loans outstanding



1.60 %



1.65 %



1.58 %

























































For the period







































Provision for credit losses

$ 10



$ (25)



$ (15)





—





—

Net charge-offs

$ 7



$ 75



$ 31





-91 %



-78 % Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)



.03 %



.31 %



.13 %















____________________ (1) Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.

Noninterest Income and Expense . Noninterest income totaled $541 million in the first quarter of 2022, up from $506 million in the year-earlier quarter. That increase was reflective of higher trust income, service charges on deposit accounts, brokerage services income, as well as a $30 million distribution from Bayview Lending Group LLC, partially offset by decreased mortgage banking revenues that reflect the impact of M&T's decision to retain recently originated mortgage loans in portfolio rather than sell such loans. Noninterest income was $579 million in last year's fourth quarter. The comparative decline in the recent quarter was predominantly the result of the decreased mortgage banking revenues.

Noninterest Income







































































Change 1Q22 vs.

($ in millions)

1Q22



1Q21



4Q21



1Q21



4Q21











































Mortgage banking revenues

$ 109



$ 139



$ 139





-21 %



-22 % Service charges on deposit accounts



102





93





105





9 %



-4 % Trust income



169





156





169





8 %

—

Brokerage services income



20





13





19





54 %



7 % Trading account and foreign exchange gains



5





6





6





-15 %



-11 % Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



(1)





(12)





2



—



—

Other revenues from operations



137





111





139





23 %



-2 % Total

$ 541



$ 506



$ 579





7 %



-7 %

Noninterest expense totaled $960 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared with $919 million in the similar quarter of 2021 and $928 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding expenses considered to be nonoperating in nature, such as amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses, noninterest operating expenses were $941 million in the recent quarter, $907 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $904 million in 2021's fourth quarter. Factors contributing to the increase in noninterest operating expenses in the recent quarter as compared with the year-earlier quarter were higher costs for salaries and employee benefits (including increased incentive compensation expenses), outside data processing and software, offset by lower pension-related expenses. As compared with the fourth quarter of 2021, the increased level of noninterest operating expenses in the recent quarter resulted largely from seasonally higher salaries and employee benefits, including increased stock-based compensation, payroll-related taxes and other employee benefits, partially offset by lower pension-related and professional services costs.

Noninterest Expense







































































Change 1Q22 vs.

($ in millions)

1Q22



1Q21



4Q21



1Q21



4Q21











































Salaries and employee benefits

$ 578



$ 541



$ 515





7 %



12 % Equipment and net occupancy



86





82





83





4 %



4 % Outside data processing and software



80





66





79





21 %



1 % FDIC assessments



16





14





19





10 %



-17 % Advertising and marketing



16





15





21





10 %



-25 % Printing, postage and supplies



10





9





8





9 %



25 % Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



1





3





2





-54 %



-36 % Other costs of operations



173





189





201





-8 %



-14 % Total

$ 960



$ 919



$ 928





4 %



3 %











































The efficiency ratio, or noninterest operating expenses divided by the sum of taxable-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income (exclusive of gains and losses from bank investment securities), measures the relationship of operating expenses to revenues. M&T's efficiency ratio was 64.9% in the first quarter of 2022, 60.3% in the year-earlier quarter and 59.7% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Balance Sheet . M&T had total assets of $149.9 billion at March 31, 2022, compared with $150.5 billion and $155.1 billion at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2021, respectively. Loans and leases, net of unearned discount, were $91.8 billion at March 31, 2022, compared with $99.3 billion at March 31, 2021 and $92.9 billion at December 31, 2021. The lower level of loans and leases at the recent quarter-end as compared with the earlier dates noted is largely a reflection of declines in balances of PPP loans outstanding. PPP loans totaled $592 million at March 31, 2022, down from $6.2 billion at March 31, 2021 and $1.2 billion at December 31, 2021. Total deposits were $126.3 billion at the recent quarter-end, $128.5 billion a year earlier and $131.5 billion at December 31, 2021.

Total shareholders' equity was $17.9 billion at each of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, or 11.93% and 11.54% of total assets, respectively, and $16.4 billion, or 10.93% at March 31, 2021. Common shareholders' equity was $16.1 billion, or $124.93 per share, at March 31, 2022, compared with $15.2 billion, or $118.12 per share, a year-earlier and $16.2 billion, or $125.51 per share, at December 31, 2021. Tangible equity per common share was $89.33 at March 31, 2022, $82.35 at March 31, 2021 and $89.80 at December 31, 2021. In the calculation of tangible equity per common share, common shareholders' equity is reduced by the carrying values of goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets, net of applicable deferred tax balances. M&T estimates that the ratio of Common Equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets under regulatory capital rules was approximately 11.6% at March 31, 2022, up from 11.4% three months earlier and 10.4% at March 31, 2021.

Conference Call . Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss first quarter financial results today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (866) 342-8591. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (203) 518-9713. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID #MTBQ122. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available through Wednesday April 27, 2022 by calling (800) 723-0389, or (402) 220-2647 for international participants. No conference ID is required. The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.

About M&T . M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. On April 1, M&T successfully completed the acquisition of People's United. The combined company employs more than 22,000 people and has a network of over 1,000 branches and 2,200 ATMs. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies in select markets in the U.S. and abroad and by M&T Bank. For more information on M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

In February, M&T Bank received 29 regional and national Greenwich Excellence awards and six Greenwich Best Brand awards, continuing its streak as one of the nation's highest rated banks for the customer experience it provides to businesses. M&T Bank earned the most awards of any bank in the country for small business banking and its combined total across small business and middle market categories also led the nation.

Forward-Looking Statements . This news release and related conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the rules and regulations of the SEC. Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement, including statements based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, and management's beliefs and assumptions.

Statements regarding the potential effects of the war in Ukraine, the COVID-19 pandemic and other notable national and global current events on M&T's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond M&T's control.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "estimate," "continue," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("future factors") which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Also as described further below, statements regarding M&T's expectations or predictions regarding the acquisition of People's United are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the expected financial results, prospects, targets, goals and outlook.

Future factors include the impact of the People's United transaction (as described in the next paragraph); the impact of the war in Ukraine; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; economic conditions including inflation; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; common shares outstanding; common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on trust-related revenues; legislation or regulations affecting the financial services industry and/or M&T and its subsidiaries individually or collectively, including tax policy; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; governmental and public policy changes; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, regulatory agencies or legislation; increasing price, product and service competition by competitors, including new entrants; rapid technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products and services; containing costs and expenses; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.

In addition, future factors related to the acquisition of People's United include, among others: the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against M&T; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction will not be realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where M&T does business; the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships; M&T's success in executing its business plans and strategies and managing the risks involved in the foregoing; the business, economic and political conditions in the markets in which M&T operates; and other factors that may affect future results of M&T.

Future factors related to the acquisition also include risks, such as, among others: that there could be an adverse effect on M&T's ability to retain customers and retain or hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers; that integration efforts may be more difficult or time-consuming than anticipated, including in areas such as sales force, cost containment, asset realization, systems integration and other key strategies; that profitability following the combination may be lower than expected including for possible reasons such as lower than expected revenues or higher or unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the transaction; unforeseen risks relating to liabilities of M&T or People's United that may exist; and other factors that may affect future results of M&T.

These are representative of the future factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements. In addition, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes and trends in the securities markets, and other future factors.

M&T provides further detail regarding these risks and uncertainties in its Form 10-K for the year-ended December 31, 2021, including in the Risk Factors section of such report, as well as in other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and M&T does not assume any duty and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.

Financial Highlights





Three months ended















March 31











Amounts in thousands, except per share

2022



2021



Change



Performance

























Net income

$ 362,174





447,249





-19 %

Net income available to common shareholders



339,590





428,093





-21 %

Per common share:

























Basic earnings

$ 2.63





3.33





-21 %

Diluted earnings



2.62





3.33





-21 %

Cash dividends

$ 1.20





1.10





9 %

Common shares outstanding:

























Average - diluted (1)



129,416





128,669





1 %

Period end (2)



129,080





128,658



—



Return on (annualized):

























Average total assets



.97 %



1.22 %









Average common shareholders' equity



8.55 %



11.57 %









Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 907,408





985,128





-8 %

Yield on average earning assets



2.72 %



3.08 %









Cost of interest-bearing liabilities



.13 %



.18 %









Net interest spread



2.59 %



2.90 %









Contribution of interest-free funds



.06 %



.07 %









Net interest margin



2.65 %



2.97 %









Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)



.03 %



.31 %









Net operating results (3)

























Net operating income

$ 375,999





457,372





-18 %

Diluted net operating earnings per common share



2.73





3.41





-20 %

Return on (annualized):

























Average tangible assets



1.04 %



1.29 %









Average tangible common equity



12.44 %



17.05 %









Efficiency ratio



64.9 %



60.3 %









































At March 31







Loan quality

2022



2021



Change



Nonaccrual loans

$ 2,134,231





1,957,106





9 %

Real estate and other foreclosed assets



23,524





29,797





-21 %

Total nonperforming assets

$ 2,157,755





1,986,903





9 %

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$ 776,751





1,084,553





-28 %

Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:

























Nonaccrual loans

$ 46,151





51,668





-11 %

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



689,831





1,044,599





-34 %

Renegotiated loans

$ 242,108





242,121



—



Nonaccrual loans to total net loans



2.32 %



1.97 %









Allowance for credit losses to total loans



1.60 %



1.65 %











____________________ (1) Includes common stock equivalents. (2) Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans. (3) Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein. (4) Predominantly residential real estate loans.

Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend





Three months ended





March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,

Amounts in thousands, except per share

2022



2021



2021



2021



2021

Performance







































Net income

$ 362,174





457,968





495,460





458,069





447,249

Net income available to common shareholders



339,590





434,171





475,961





438,759





428,093

Per common share:







































Basic earnings

$ 2.63





3.37





3.70





3.41





3.33

Diluted earnings



2.62





3.37





3.69





3.41





3.33

Cash dividends

$ 1.20





1.20





1.10





1.10





1.10

Common shares outstanding:







































Average - diluted (1)



129,416





128,888





128,844





128,842





128,669

Period end (2)



129,080





128,705





128,699





128,686





128,658

Return on (annualized):







































Average total assets



.97 %



1.15 %



1.28 %



1.22 %



1.22 % Average common shareholders' equity



8.55 %



10.91 %



12.16 %



11.55 %



11.57 % Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 907,408





937,356





970,953





946,072





985,128

Yield on average earning assets



2.72 %



2.64 %



2.82 %



2.85 %



3.08 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities



.13 %



.12 %



.14 %



.14 %



.18 % Net interest spread



2.59 %



2.52 %



2.68 %



2.71 %



2.90 % Contribution of interest-free funds



.06 %



.06 %



.06 %



.06 %



.07 % Net interest margin



2.65 %



2.58 %



2.74 %



2.77 %



2.97 % Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)



.03 %



.13 %



.17 %



.19 %



.31 % Net operating results (3)







































Net operating income

$ 375,999





475,477





504,030





462,959





457,372

Diluted net operating earnings per common share



2.73





3.50





3.76





3.45





3.41

Return on (annualized):







































Average tangible assets



1.04 %



1.23 %



1.34 %



1.27 %



1.29 % Average tangible common equity



12.44 %



15.98 %



17.54 %



16.68 %



17.05 % Efficiency ratio



64.9 %



59.7 %



57.7 %



58.4 %



60.3 %













































March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,

Loan quality

2022



2021



2021



2021



2021

Nonaccrual loans

$ 2,134,231





2,060,083





2,242,263





2,242,057





1,957,106

Real estate and other foreclosed assets



23,524





23,901





24,786





27,902





29,797

Total nonperforming assets

$ 2,157,755





2,083,984





2,267,049





2,269,959





1,986,903

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$ 776,751





963,399





1,026,080





1,077,227





1,084,553

Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:







































Nonaccrual loans

$ 46,151





51,429





47,358





49,796





51,668

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



689,831





927,788





947,091





1,029,331





1,044,599

Renegotiated loans

$ 242,108





230,408





242,955





236,377





242,121

Nonaccrual loans to total net loans



2.32 %



2.22 %



2.40 %



2.31 %



1.97 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans



1.60 %



1.58 %



1.62 %



1.62 %



1.65 %

____________________ (1) Includes common stock equivalents. (2) Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans. (3) Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein. (4) Predominantly residential real estate loans.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income























Three months ended















March 31











Dollars in thousands

2022



2021



Change



Interest income

$ 928,256





1,016,962





-9 %

Interest expense



24,082





35,567





-32



Net interest income



904,174





981,395





-8



Provision for credit losses



10,000





(25,000)



—



Net interest income after provision for credit losses



894,174





1,006,395





-11



Other income

























Mortgage banking revenues



109,148





138,754





-21



Service charges on deposit accounts



101,507





92,777





9



Trust income



169,213





156,022





8



Brokerage services income



20,190





13,113





54



Trading account and foreign exchange gains



5,369





6,284





-15



Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



(743)





(12,282)



—



Other revenues from operations



136,203





110,930





23



Total other income



540,887





505,598





7



Other expense

























Salaries and employee benefits



577,520





541,078





7



Equipment and net occupancy



85,812





82,471





4



Outside data processing and software



79,719





65,751





21



FDIC assessments



15,576





14,188





10



Advertising and marketing



16,024





14,628





10



Printing, postage and supplies



10,150





9,317





9



Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



1,256





2,738





-54



Other costs of operations



173,684





189,273





-8



Total other expense



959,741





919,444





4



Income before income taxes



475,320





592,549





-20



Applicable income taxes



113,146





145,300





-22



Net income

$ 362,174





447,249





-19 %



Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend









Three months ended







March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



Dollars in thousands

2022



2021



2021



2021



2021



Interest income

$ 928,256





958,518





992,946





970,358





1,016,962



Interest expense



24,082





24,725





25,696





28,018





35,567



Net interest income



904,174





933,793





967,250





942,340





981,395



Provision for credit losses



10,000





(15,000)





(20,000)





(15,000)





(25,000)



Net interest income after provision for credit losses



894,174





948,793





987,250





957,340





1,006,395



Other income









































Mortgage banking revenues



109,148





139,267





159,995





133,313





138,754



Service charges on deposit accounts



101,507





105,392





105,426





98,518





92,777



Trust income



169,213





168,827





156,876





162,991





156,022



Brokerage services income



20,190





18,923





20,490





10,265





13,113



Trading account and foreign exchange gains



5,369





6,027





5,563





6,502





6,284



Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



(743)





1,426





291





(10,655)





(12,282)



Other revenues from operations



136,203





138,775





120,485





112,699





110,930



Total other income



540,887





578,637





569,126





513,633





505,598



Other expense









































Salaries and employee benefits



577,520





515,043





510,422





479,134





541,078



Equipment and net occupancy



85,812





82,641





80,738





80,848





82,471



Outside data processing and software



79,719





78,814





72,782





74,492





65,751



FDIC assessments



15,576





18,830





18,810





17,876





14,188



Advertising and marketing



16,024





21,228





15,208





13,364





14,628



Printing, postage and supplies



10,150





8,140





7,917





11,133





9,317



Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



1,256





1,954





2,738





2,737





2,738



Other costs of operations



173,684





200,850





190,719





185,761





189,273



Total other expense



959,741





927,500





899,334





865,345





919,444



Income before income taxes



475,320





599,930





657,042





605,628





592,549



Applicable income taxes



113,146





141,962





161,582





147,559





145,300



Net income

$ 362,174





457,968





495,460





458,069





447,249





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

















March 31











Dollars in thousands

2022



2021



Change



ASSETS

























Cash and due from banks

$ 1,411,460





1,258,989





12

% Interest-bearing deposits at banks



36,025,382





31,407,227





15



Federal funds sold



—





1,000





-100



Trading account



197,558





687,359





-71



Investment securities



9,356,832





6,610,667





42



Loans and leases:

























Commercial, financial, etc.



23,496,017





27,811,190





-16



Real estate - commercial



34,553,558





37,425,974





-8



Real estate - consumer



15,595,879





17,349,683





-10



Consumer



18,162,938





16,712,233





9



Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount



91,808,392





99,299,080





-8



Less: allowance for credit losses



1,472,359





1,636,206





-10



Net loans and leases



90,336,033





97,662,874





-8



Goodwill



4,593,112





4,593,112





—



Core deposit and other intangible assets



2,742





11,427





-76



Other assets



7,940,433





8,248,405





-4



Total assets

$ 149,863,552





150,481,060





—

%



























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 58,520,366





53,641,419





9

% Interest-bearing deposits



67,798,347





74,193,255





-9



Deposits at Cayman Islands office



—





641,691





-100



Total deposits



126,318,713





128,476,365





-2



Short-term borrowings



50,307





58,957





-15



Accrued interest and other liabilities



2,174,925





2,000,727





9



Long-term borrowings



3,443,587





3,498,503





-2



Total liabilities



131,987,532





134,034,552





-2



Shareholders' equity:

























Preferred



1,750,000





1,250,000





40



Common



16,126,020





15,196,508





6



Total shareholders' equity



17,876,020





16,446,508





9



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 149,863,552





150,481,060





—

%

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend











March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,

Dollars in thousands

2022



2021



2021



2021



2021

ASSETS







































Cash and due from banks

$ 1,411,460





1,337,577





1,479,712





1,410,468





1,258,989

Interest-bearing deposits at banks



36,025,382





41,872,304





38,445,788





33,864,824





31,407,227

Federal funds sold



—





—





—





—





1,000

Trading account



197,558





468,031





624,556





712,558





687,359

Investment securities



9,356,832





7,155,860





6,447,622





6,143,177





6,610,667

Loans and leases:







































Commercial, financial, etc.



23,496,017





23,473,324





22,514,940





25,409,291





27,811,190

Real estate - commercial



34,553,558





35,389,730





37,023,952





37,558,775





37,425,974

Real estate - consumer



15,595,879





16,074,445





16,209,354





16,704,951





17,349,683

Consumer



18,162,938





17,974,953





17,834,648





17,440,415





16,712,233

Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount



91,808,392





92,912,452





93,582,894





97,113,432





99,299,080

Less: allowance for credit losses



1,472,359





1,469,226





1,515,024





1,575,128





1,636,206

Net loans and leases



90,336,033





91,443,226





92,067,870





95,538,304





97,662,874

Goodwill



4,593,112





4,593,112





4,593,112





4,593,112





4,593,112

Core deposit and other intangible assets



2,742





3,998





5,952





8,690





11,427

Other assets



7,940,433





8,233,052





8,236,582





8,351,574





8,248,405

Total assets

$ 149,863,552





155,107,160





151,901,194





150,622,707





150,481,060











































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







































Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 58,520,366





60,131,480





56,542,309





55,621,230





53,641,419

Interest-bearing deposits



67,798,347





71,411,929





72,158,987





72,647,542





74,193,255

Deposits at Cayman Islands office



—





—





—





—





641,691

Total deposits



126,318,713





131,543,409





128,701,296





128,268,772





128,476,365

Short-term borrowings



50,307





47,046





103,548





91,235





58,957

Accrued interest and other liabilities



2,174,925





2,127,931





2,067,188





2,042,948





2,000,727

Long-term borrowings



3,443,587





3,485,369





3,500,391





3,499,448





3,498,503

Total liabilities



131,987,532





137,203,755





134,372,423





133,902,403





134,034,552

Shareholders' equity:







































Preferred



1,750,000





1,750,000





1,750,000





1,250,000





1,250,000

Common



16,126,020





16,153,405





15,778,771





15,470,304





15,196,508

Total shareholders' equity



17,876,020





17,903,405





17,528,771





16,720,304





16,446,508

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 149,863,552





155,107,160





151,901,194





150,622,707





150,481,060



Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates







Three months ended



Change in balance









March 31,



March 31,



December 31,



March 31, 2022 from





Dollars in millions

2022



2021



2021



March 31,



December 31,









Balance



Rate



Balance



Rate



Balance



Rate



2021



2021





ASSETS



































































Interest-bearing deposits at banks

$ 38,693





.19

%

27,666





.10

%

44,316





.15

%

40

%

-13

%

Federal funds sold and agreements to resell securities



—





.71





678





.12





—





.47





-100





—





Trading account



48





1.61





50





1.44





50





1.62





-3





-4





Investment securities



7,724





2.06





6,605





2.28





6,804





2.12





17





14





Loans and leases, net of unearned discount



































































Commercial, financial, etc.



23,305





3.61





27,723





3.53





22,330





3.65





-16





4





Real estate - commercial



34,957





3.86





37,609





4.16





36,717





3.89





-7





-5





Real estate - consumer



15,870





3.55





17,404





3.54





16,290





3.53





-9





-3





Consumer



18,027





4.23





16,620





4.64





17,913





4.31





8





1





Total loans and leases, net



92,159





3.85





99,356





3.99





93,250





3.87





-7





-1





Total earning assets



138,624





2.72





134,355





3.08





144,420





2.64





3





-4





Goodwill



4,593













4,593













4,593













—





—





Core deposit and other intangible assets



3













13













5













-74





-31





Other assets



8,428













9,196













8,704













-8





-3





Total assets

$ 151,648













148,157













157,722













2

%

-4

%







































































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



































































Interest-bearing deposits



































































Savings and interest-checking deposits

$ 67,267





.04





70,458





.07





70,518





.04





-5

%

-5

%

Time deposits



2,647





.21





3,732





.76





2,914





.40





-29





-9





Deposits at Cayman Islands office



—





—





683





.11





—





—





-100





—





Total interest-bearing deposits



69,914





.05





74,873





.10





73,432





.05





-7





-5





Short-term borrowings



56





.01





62





.01





58





.01





-10





-4





Long-term borrowings



3,442





1.88





3,851





1.78





3,441





1.77





-11





—





Total interest-bearing liabilities



73,412





.13





78,786





.18





76,931





.12





-7





-5





Noninterest-bearing deposits



58,141













50,860













61,012













14





-5





Other liabilities



2,201













2,184













2,166













1





2





Total liabilities



133,754













131,830













140,109













1





-5





Shareholders' equity



17,894













16,327













17,613













10





2





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 151,648













148,157













157,722













2

%

-4

%







































































Net interest spread











2.59













2.90













2.52





















Contribution of interest-free funds











.06













.07













.06





















Net interest margin











2.65

%









2.97

%









2.58

%



















Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Five Quarter Trend







Three months ended





March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,





2022



2021



2021



2021



2021

Income statement data







































In thousands, except per share







































Net income







































Net income

$ 362,174





457,968





495,460





458,069





447,249

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



933





1,447





2,028





2,023





2,034

Merger-related expenses (1)



12,892





16,062





6,542





2,867





8,089

Net operating income

$ 375,999





475,477





504,030





462,959





457,372











































Earnings per common share







































Diluted earnings per common share

$ 2.62





3.37





3.69





3.41





3.33

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



.01





.01





.02





.02





.02

Merger-related expenses (1)



.10





.12





.05





.02





.06

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$ 2.73





3.50





3.76





3.45





3.41











































Other expense







































Other expense

$ 959,741





927,500





899,334





865,345





919,444

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



(1,256)





(1,954)





(2,738)





(2,737)





(2,738)

Merger-related expenses



(17,372)





(21,190)





(8,826)





(3,893)





(9,951)

Noninterest operating expense

$ 941,113





904,356





887,770





858,715





906,755

Merger-related expenses







































Salaries and employee benefits

$ 87





112





60





4





—

Equipment and net occupancy



1,807





340





1





—





—

Outside data processing and software



252





250





625





244





—

Advertising and marketing



628





337





505





24





—

Printing, postage and supplies



722





186





730





2,049





—

Other costs of operations



13,876





19,965





6,905





1,572





9,951

Other expense

$ 17,372





21,190





8,826





3,893





9,951

Efficiency ratio







































Noninterest operating expense (numerator)

$ 941,113





904,356





887,770





858,715





906,755

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 907,408





937,356





970,953





946,072





985,128

Other income



540,887





578,637





569,126





513,633





505,598

Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



(743)





1,426





291





(10,655)





(12,282)

Denominator

$ 1,449,038





1,514,567





1,539,788





1,470,360





1,503,008

Efficiency ratio



64.9 %



59.7 %



57.7 %



58.4 %



60.3 % Balance sheet data







































In millions







































Average assets







































Average assets

$ 151,648





157,722





154,037





150,641





148,157

Goodwill



(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(3)





(5)





(7)





(10)





(13)

Deferred taxes



1





1





2





3





3

Average tangible assets

$ 147,053





153,125





149,439





146,041





143,554

Average common equity







































Average total equity

$ 17,894





17,613





17,109





16,571





16,327

Preferred stock



(1,750)





(1,750)





(1,495)





(1,250)





(1,250)

Average common equity



16,144





15,863





15,614





15,321





15,077

Goodwill



(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(3)





(5)





(7)





(10)





(13)

Deferred taxes



1





1





2





3





3

Average tangible common equity

$ 11,549





11,266





11,016





10,721





10,474

At end of quarter







































Total assets







































Total assets

$ 149,864





155,107





151,901





150,623





150,481

Goodwill



(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(3)





(4)





(6)





(9)





(12)

Deferred taxes



1





1





2





2





3

Total tangible assets

$ 145,269





150,511





147,304





146,023





145,879

Total common equity







































Total equity

$ 17,876





17,903





17,529





16,720





16,447

Preferred stock



(1,750)





(1,750)





(1,750)





(1,250)





(1,250)

Common equity



16,126





16,153





15,779





15,470





15,197

Goodwill



(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(3)





(4)





(6)





(9)





(12)

Deferred taxes



1





1





2





2





3

Total tangible common equity

$ 11,531





11,557





11,182





10,870





10,595



____________________ (1) After any related tax effect.

