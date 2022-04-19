Tek Travels DMCC, a wholly owned subsidiary of TBO Tek Limited acquires 51% stake in BookaBed AG

DUBAI, UAE, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Tek Travels DMCC, a wholly owned subsidiary of TBO Tek Limited ("TBO") announced today that it has acquired 51% shareholding of BookaBed AG ("BookaBed"). TBO, one of the leading global travel distribution platforms, connects over 100,000 travel buyers across more than 110 countries with millions of travel suppliers, as 2021.

Investment in BookaBed will enable TBO to scale up its business's services and offerings. BookaBed AG, based in Switzerland, is also a B2B accommodation provider to the Irish and UK travel industries. BookaBed intends to increase its market share in Ireland and the UK by leveraging TBO's global API business, and TBO Academy that trains and educates travel agents and travel trade partners.

Gaurav Bhatnagar, Co-Founder and Joint Managing Director of TBO, said: "We are excited to welcome everyone at BookaBed to the TBO family. BookaBed allows TBO's entry into the Irish market and strengthens our UK presence. Both TBO and BookaBed have a significant opportunity to leverage each other's strengths and further expand our presence in current and future markets. What really makes this truly promising is our shared core values. There are synergies in our business models and vision, but the core values we share are vital when building for the long term. Under Karl's continued leadership, we look forward to strengthening BookaBed's business."

Karl Tyrrell, CEO of BookaBed, added: "We are very excited to partner with TBO and delighted to join the TBO family. As the world returns to travel, BookaBed looks forward to leveraging TBO's technology and content. This combined with BookaBed's deep distribution reach and market position in Ireland and the UK creates an even more compelling value for BookaBed customer partners."

"We will continue to service our customers as we currently do and promote and operate the BookaBed brand that is so well known in these markets. There will be no change to our management, sales or support teams."

TBO won several accolades over the years and consistently winning the prestigious World Travel Awards as India's leading B2B travel portal since 2019. Its TBO+ proposition is a comprehensive rewards program designed exclusively for buyers where they can earn reward points. TBO has a dedicated corporate travel booking platform, Paxes, and their first B2C business, Zamzam.com, focused on religious tourism, making TBO a truly simplified travel ecosystem.

