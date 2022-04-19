SketchUp for iPad Ushers in a New Way to Create in 3D, Anywhere

Intuitive, Powerful 3D Modeler Built for On-the-Go Workflows

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today the launch of SketchUp for iPad, a new app that combines the power of 3D with the ease of sketching by hand. SketchUp for iPad enables interior designers, architects, engineers and construction professionals to more effectively create, edit and collaborate on projects while on-site, on the go, and in the office.

With SketchUp for iPad's smart drawing tools and support for Apple Pencil, users can intuitively sketch in 3D. The app offers innovative capabilities and workflow enhancements that allow architects and designers to spend less time performing repetitive modeling tasks and more time exploring ideas. Autoshape, a new machine-learning feature instantly transforms doodles into 3D shapes and configurable components. With Markup mode, users can capture client feedback in real-time by digitally overlaying annotations and illustrations atop 3D models using Apple Pencil. Connecting the physical and digital worlds, SketchUp for iPad also enables users to import satellite imagery and terrain data of existing site locations, apply photo textures using an iPad camera, and visualize 3D creations in the real world using augmented reality.

The launch of SketchUp for iPad comes after a successful beta program. "It's been liberating," said Omar Calderon Santiago, design principal at Perkins Eastman, a global design firm. "I enjoy the mobile aspect of SketchUp for iPad because I can take my design work anywhere. The last couple of years have brought a new perspective to the way we work and has fast-tracked our ability to work outside of the office. Today, our work needs to be easily transportable and with SketchUp for iPad, it is."

SketchUp for iPad offers a robust, native integration with the Trimble Connect® collaboration platform. SketchUp models that are stored in Trimble Connect automatically sync across devices so project stakeholders can move seamlessly between SketchUp for iPad, SketchUp for Web and SketchUp Desktop applications.

"The way we work has changed and SketchUp for iPad was designed to go wherever work takes our users with a uniquely intuitive 3D experience to help capture and bring creative inspiration to life—whether on the jobsite, in a coffee shop or meeting with clients in an office," said Christopher Cronin, vice president and general manager of Trimble SketchUp. "We're excited to make 3D even more accessible to designers who've always dreamed of working in 3D. We want to help dissolve barriers between the physical and digital worlds by offering immersive and collaborative 3D experiences that can be shared by all stakeholders, from concept through construction."

SketchUp for iPad is included in all paid SketchUp subscriptions. To learn more, visit SketchUp for iPad or purchase from the Apple App Store.

About Trimble Construction

Trimble is developing technology, software, and services that drive the digital transformation of construction with solutions that span the entire architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry. Empowering teams across the construction lifecycle, Trimble's innovative approach improves coordination and collaboration between stakeholders, teams, phases, and processes. Trimble's Connected Construction strategy gives users control of their operations with best-in-class solutions and a common data environment. By automating work and transforming workflows, Trimble is enabling construction professionals to improve productivity, quality, transparency, safety, sustainability, and deliver each project with confidence. For more information, visit: construction.trimble.com.

About Trimble

Trimble is an industrial technology company transforming the way the world works by delivering solutions that enable our customers to thrive. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble is transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

