Rock Content acquires WriterAccess to expand its global talent network

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rock Content, a global leader in content marketing solutions, announced today the acquisition of WriterAccess, a leading talent marketplace with nearly 2,000 clients, and more than 500 agency partners.

"Content has become the central pillar of digital marketing strategies today, but creating amazing content at scale wasn't always easy. WriterAccess is the secret weapon for brands looking to scale content creation with efficiency and quality simply and easily. It was a natural add-on to our solutions portfolio. We are excited to welcome this fantastic team, clients, and talent community to our family." according to Rock Content's CEO, Diego Gomes.

Founded in 2010 in Boston, WriterAccess developed a highly-skilled talent marketplace with Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities to help brands succeed with content marketing. The platform offers streamlined workflow tools to empower marketers to go from the ideas stage to publishing on their websites with ease.

According to Rock Content, WriterAccess joins the company's vision of delivering an end-to-end solution for brands taking a content-first marketing approach. It's an important addition to Rock Content's current suite of products, which includes Visually, a high-end marketplace for Visual content; Ion, an interactive content experience platform; and Stage, a managed WordPress hosting service platform.

PRODUCT-LED GROWTH

Over the last decade, the WriterAccess team has built and refined "a unique, product-led customer acquisition machine," as described by Rock Content. It enabled WriterAccess to reach thousands of brands in a frictionless way. Rock Content plans to accelerate customer acquisition even further and aims at delivering a more complete experience for its clients.

"WriterAccess will remain available as a standalone product, but it will also be carefully integrated into our suite in the upcoming quarters. Our goal is to enable our clients to do better marketing, and WriterAccess opens up awesome new possibilities for them," said Gomes.

For WriterAccess, this is an opportunity to accelerate growth, globally. "Rock Content will invest significant go-to-market and R&D resources. We'll have a broader global reach and distribution," said WriterAccess' founder, Byron White, who is transitioning to Rock Content's marketing organization, leading marketing and business development initiatives.

DRIVING IMPACT THROUGH EDUCATION & OPPORTUNITY

Rock Content also sees a great point of synergy between the companies' educational programs aimed at marketing professionals and creative freelancers. Both organizations are dedicated to providing high-quality education and opportunities to their thousands of freelance creators.

WriterAccess owns Content Marketing Conference (CMC), one of the largest Content Marketing events in the world. Rock Content, under Rock University, has more than 500,000 students enrolled in its online marketing certifications and the plan is to integrate the programs.

Starting in 2022, CMC will become Rock's annual conference and Rock University will be integrated to the WriterAccess platform.

"We believe that marketing can have a positive impact on the world, and the best marketing programs make their audience better by providing useful knowledge for their lives. We all believe in this approach, and we will work hard to continue creating amazing opportunities and education for our creative professionals and marketers worldwide," said Gomes

ABOUT ROCK CONTENT

Rock Content is a global content marketing leader that designs innovative solutions to allow brands to offer premium content experiences for their online audience, serving some of the world's largest brands, such as Oracle, FedEx, DHL, and Pitney Bowes.

Rock Content's mission is to help brands do better marketing while making a positive impact in the world. That's why they developed a social impact program, under RockOrg, donating more than 50.000 professional certification courses to young students and professionals of underrepresented groups.

The organization is also part of Pledge 1%, donating 1% of its equity and employee time to impact initiatives that align with its purpose.

