Privcap Expands Video Production and Creative Services for Business-to-Business Communications

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Privcap, a leading video production and creative communications agency and an Inc. 5000 fastest growing company, has expanded its full-service offerings for corporate customers across all industries.

Privcap now offers a range of communications services for companies looking to elevate their brands.

With 28 professionals and offices in New York, California and London, Privcap now offers a range of communications services for companies looking to elevate their brands and use the latest tools to connect with important constituents. This focus and commitment to exceptional client service has led to a revenue increase of over 400% in less than two years.

Privcap's services include:

Video case studies

Virtual, livestream and hybrid meeting production

Training and 'explainer' videos

Animation and motion graphics

Podcasts

Website production

As part of this announcement, Privcap has closed its private equity thought- leadership platform and relaunched privcap.com to showcase its services. The firm's co-founders have also assumed new titles and responsibilities:

Matthew Malone , CEO

Gill Torren , President, Sales & Business Development

David Snow , Editorial Director

An overview of Privcap's services can be found at www.privcap.com

About Privcap

Privcap is a trusted partner to businesses that need to improve the way they communicate with their audiences. Through video and other forms of digital content, Privcap marries sophisticated creative capabilities with exemplary client service. The company was founded in 2011 in New York and now has team members across North America and Europe. www.privcap.com

