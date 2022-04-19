NATURAL GROCERS® HIRING FOR NEW STORE IN MCCALL, ID

Prospects are invited to the upcoming "Meet & Greet", plus a two-day job fair in McCall

LAKEWOOD, Colo., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the leading family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., is pleased to announce the upcoming opening of a new store in McCall this summer (located at 209 N. 3rd Street, McCall, Idaho). To staff the new site, they are warmly inviting residents of McCall and the surrounding communities to attend a "Meet & Greet" on April 26, plus a two-day hiring event on April 27th-28th at the Best Western Plus McCall Lodge & Suites.

COMPANY CULTURE & BENEFITS

Just like its dedication to its customers and community, Natural Grocers has a history of caring for employees since it was established in 1955. Senior Recruiter for Natural Grocers, Michelle Hines says, "We are thrilled to be coming to McCall and can't wait to meet our future employees. Natural Grocers employs more than 4,000 crew members at our 162 stores, in 20 states. If you love helping people and have a passion for nutrition and healthy living, you could be the perfect addition to our team. Come meet us on April 26th-28th and find out!"

As part of the company's five founding principles, Natural Grocers supports all employees by offering:

Competitive pay, including the exclusive Natural Grocers Vitamin Bucks program, which provides their "Crew" (what Natural Grocers calls their employees) an extra $1 -per-hour worked of in-store credit.

Birthday bonus pay: equal to one day's pay, which originated from founder Margaret Isely's tradition of celebrating the birthdays of all employees by preparing lunch for them. Once the company became larger, her children, the current executives of the company, implemented the policy of providing each employee with a full day's pay on their birthday to say, "thank you for choosing to work with us."

Company-wide store discounts and credits of up to 30 percent on all Natural Grocers' products, provide employees with substantial savings on high-quality groceries and supplements to help them retain more of the dollars they earn.

Natural Grocers also offers comprehensive benefits packages to the more than 80 percent of its full-time employees, including medical, dental and vision insurance; flexible spending and health savings accounts; short- and long-term disability and life insurance; a 401K savings plan; generous paid time off; and extensive free nutrition education programs.

Natural Grocers offers 100-percent organic produce, meat humanely raised without antibiotics, hormones or other growth promoters, 100-percent free-range eggs, 100-percent pasture-based dairy, GMO-free prepackaged bulk products, groceries that don't contain any artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners or preservatives and more.

MEET & GREET / JOB FAIR

Natural Grocers will host an evening "Meet & Greet", followed by a two-day job fair at the Best Western Plus McCall Lodge and Suites, April 26-28th (located: 211 S. 3rd Street, McCall, ID 83638). Candidates must be at least 18 years of age.

4/26 - Meet & Greet: 4 – 6 PM

4/27 - Job Fair, Day 1: 10 AM – 4 PM

4/28 - Job Fair, Day 2: 10 AM – 4 PM

by texting 'GROW' to 97211. Applicants can apply for consideration in advance at www.careers-naturalgrocers.icims.com or

For hiring inquiries, please contact recruiting@naturalgrocers.com. For media inquiries, please contact Katie Macarelli / kmacarelli@naturalgrocers.com.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 162 stores in 20 states. Visit www.NaturalGrocers.com for more information and store locations.

