Keystone Healthcare Partners Establishes Partnership with Troy Regional Medical Center to Expand Emergency Medicine Footprint into Alabama

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone Healthcare Partners (Keystone Healthcare™), a leading provider of emergency medicine, hospital medicine, critical care medicine, and telehealth staffing and management services, recently announced that it has formed a partnership with Troy Regional Medical Center in Troy, Alabama. Keystone's delivery of emergency medicine services at Troy Regional Medical Center will commence on July 1, 2022.

With over 25 years of experience in emergency medicine, this contract is notably Keystone's first-ever partnership in Alabama. Glenn Adam's, Keystone's President & Co-founder notes, "Our (Keystone's) portfolio is largely comprised of long-standing partnerships where we have delivered exceptional results. We keep our vision of becoming 'the preferred provider of emergency medicine and hospital medicine services' in front of us with each new partnership and we are excited to have the opportunity to establish that reputation in a new state."

Coming off the coattails of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two entities share a common sense of operational security and optimism, as both have experienced unrivaled physician and staff retention despite rampant and unprecedented industry challenges. The two entities are forging the partnership with a shared people-focused ethos that is communicated most powerfully by TRMC's motto, "Remarkable People… Remarkable Care. Making Healthcare Better Together."

"We are excited to partner with Keystone Healthcare Partners in our Emergency Department as we continue elevating the standard of care for our community," Rick Smith, Troy Regional Medical Center Chief Executive Officer, said.

Troy Regional Medical Center, a 97-bed licensed facility, has served the residents of a six-county area since 1969. The Medical Center continues to upgrade the services and facilities in addition to recruiting physicians to meet the growing needs of these expanding communities.

About Keystone Healthcare™

Keystone Healthcare Partners (Keystone Healthcare™) is a leading provider of Emergency Medicine, Hospital Medicine, Critical Care Medicine and Telehealth clinical management services and staffing solutions for hospitals. Keystone Healthcare™ is headquartered in Tampa, Florida and with additional offices in Plano, Texas and Memphis, Tennessee.

About Troy Regional Medical Center

Troy Regional Medical Center is operated under the direction of the Troy Hospital Health Care Authority Board. Troy Regional Medical Center is fully accredited by the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations.

In addition to emergency and acute care, Troy Regional Medical Center offers orthopedics/sports medicine, pain management, surgical services, pathology, diagnostic imaging, medical detox unit, senior behavioral care unit, cancer infusion center, diabetes management center, sleep disorder studies center and an in-hospital rehabilitation service as well as an extensive range of out-patient services, both diagnostic and for treatment. Visit https://www.troymedicalcenter.com.

