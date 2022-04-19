JABOY Productions Concludes New Orleans ELITE Global Leaders Conference and Announces its Next Conference in London for July 14-17

Events Exclusively for Registered Investment Advisors, Family Offices, Professional Athletes, High-Net-Worth Investors with Minimum $100M AUM

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JABOY Productions (JABOY), an industry leader in bespoke events through their ELITE Global Leaders Conference, a series of events specifically for Independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), family offices, professional athletes, and high-net-worth investors around the world, has concluded a successful event in New Orleans and confirms its next event for London on July 14-17, 2022.

The ELITE Global Leaders Conference is only available to a select group of buy side allocators with a minimum $100 million or more of assets under management, making it a leading destination for those looking to invest and those looking for unique investment opportunities

"Our conferences are curated with an investor's sensibility, and not a simple meet and greet, as many other conferences tend to be," says Neil A. Greene, Founder and CEO of JABOY Productions. "I pride myself on making sure all attendees and sponsors find themselves speaking directly to the world's leading RIAs, family offices and high-net-worth investors."

"JABOY's in-person events gather great content and quality family offices along with many private-investors. I find Neil's events lead to meaningful dialogs and deep relationships," says Pierre duPont, G5 and G8 family member.

Highlights from New Orleans:

An incredible lineup of best-in-class sponsors representing commercial real estate, private credit, impact investments, cryptocurrencies, private equity, venture capital and more, speaking directly to the world's leading family office investors. Keynote speakers included many notable names as seen frequently on CNBC, professional athletes and other prominent thought leaders.

"It was a pleasure to join JABOY in New Orleans. I learned so much, and I look forward to future events, maybe even having the opportunity to speak at one in the future, " says Odafe Oweh, linebacker with the Baltimore Ravens.

Announcing London

Excited to announce its next ELITE Global Leaders Conference to be held at the Hyatt Regency London - The Churchill July 14-17, 2022.

Presenters Include: Institutional Real Estate Managers, Alternative Investments, Asset Managers, Institutional Credit Managers, Blockchain and Cryptocurrency, Opportunity Zones, Venture Capital, Private Equity, Fixed Indexed Annuities, Investment Banking, Alternative Energy Companies, Life Insurance, Hedge Funds, and more.

Conference Sessions Include: Due Diligence & Risk Management, Best Practices, Family Governance, Unique Income Strategies, Retirement Planning, Tax Strategies, Succession / Legacy Planning, Cutting Edge Sales and Marketing Ideas, Regulatory Compliance Hot Topics, ESG / Impact Investing, FinTech / Cyber Security, Access to Deal Flow, Cross Border Opportunities, How to Select the Best Asset Managers, Philanthropy, and more

To become a sponsor for the upcoming event in London, please visit JABOY sponsorships .

About JABOY Productions:

Established in 2009, JABOY Productions (JABOY) is a full service premier event production company that is driven by creativity and a vision for best of the best event design, management and networking opportunities. The focus of JABOY is on, identifying, creating and producing high profile events. Sales conferences, charity events, fashion shows, red carpet events and other upscale social gatherings are all encompassed in what JABOY produces worldwide. For more information, please visit www.jaboyproductions.com .

