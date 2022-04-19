InventHelp Inventor Develops Face Mask Shield for Salon Workers (NJD-2402)

PITTSBURGH, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a beautician and I wanted to create a face mask shield that would cover and protect my entire face area," said an inventor, from Newark, N.J., "so I invented the BEAUTY SHIELD. My design would help to prevent stylists from inhaling ambient airborne germs and viruses while working in the salon."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an improved face mask shield for hair salon use. In doing so, it helps to prevent the spread of airborne viruses and it provides added peace of mind. It also would not interfere with work at the hair cutting chairs and shampooing sinks. The invention features a lightweight design that is easy to wear, use and clean so it is ideal for hair salons, stylists and staff. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NJD-2402, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp