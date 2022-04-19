InventHelp Inventor Develops Drone for Exploring Rare Minerals (OCM-1504)

PITTSBURGH, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a way to greatly simplify prospecting while achieving the best possible results," said an inventor, from Signal Hill, Calif., "so I invented the MINERAL EXPLORING DRONE. My design enables you to locate rare minerals without getting tired and sore."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to sense and locate rare minerals. In doing so, it eliminates the need to walk vast areas to try and locate rare minerals. As a result, it saves time and effort and it enables the user to pinpoint and photograph areas of particular interest. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for prospectors and mining companies. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-OCM-1504, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

