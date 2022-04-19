Gutenberg Certs and Webex empower users to issue tamperproof digital certificates for the hybrid era

TORONTO, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Gutenberg Certs, a global provider of tamperproof blockchain digital certificates for webinars, videoconferencing and virtual meetings, announces its integration with Webex by Cisco to securely issue digital certificates for meetings and videoconferencing.

As businesses, schools, and the healthcare sector continue to adjust and support a growing virtual and hybrid environment, this new functionality will enable secure and shareable digital certificates to document attendance, participation or accreditation of completion for Webex users.

Users can build, design or select from a template menu to create digital certificates, automatically import attendee list, and then issue certificates with the Gutenberg Certs plug-in. Blockchain-powered digital certificates are recipient owned, tamperproof and instantly verifiable anywhere in the world.

Marius Oancea, Chief Information Officer at Gutenberg Certs remarks: "I am thrilled to offer Webex users the ability to provide ironclad proof of participation within a virtual Webex meeting or webinar using Gutenberg Certs' patent-pending blockchain-powered digital certificate engine. Imagine how difficult it is to run a virtual educational session or a virtual meeting that requires proof of attendance. Gutenberg Certs makes those challenges disappear with its easy-to-use and state-of-the-art technologies that integrate seamlessly with Webex."

Webex VP, Webex Platform, Product Management, Jason Copeland, said: "The Webex Platform enables a rich ecosystem of third-party partners to extend collaboration workflows for our customers. Gutenberg Certs offers a 'proof of attendance' digital certificate technology that demonstrates the flexibility of the Webex Platform."

