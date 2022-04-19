Gooten Welcomes Deborah Merrill to its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gooten, a technology company that empowers brands and retailers to reduce their reliance on inventory by leveraging on-demand production, announced today the appointment of Deborah Merrill, former President, Delta Group and CFO of Delta Apparel, Inc., to their Board of Directors.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Deb to the Gooten Board," said Maddy Alcala, President of Gooten. "She brings decades of experience and thoughtful leadership in the decorated apparel industry. Her sharp, strategic vision will be invaluable as we reimagine and expand Gooten's reach in the on-demand retail markets."

During Merrill's tenure, Delta Apparel became a leading provider of core activewear and lifestyle apparel. Seeing the transformation that digital had in other industries, Delta began offering on-demand decorated products in 2010 and quickly became a market leader in the direct-to-garment digital print and fulfillment industry, bringing innovation to the supply chain of its customers. Ms. Merrill held various strategic and leadership positions at Delta Apparel, Inc. since 1998, including President of its Delta Group since 2015 and Chief Financial Officer since 2006. Ms. Merrill retired from Delta Apparel in early 2022, after 23 years of service improving the financial and operational performance of the business.

"I am excited to serve as a Board Member of Gooten, bringing my industry knowledge to how Gooten approaches on-demand order optimization through technology. The graphic apparel space is undergoing a digital paradigm shift, and I am excited to continue to bring my passion to a nimble technology company poised to further optimize this industry," said Ms. Merrill.

As the newest member of the Gooten Board, Ms. Merrill will be instrumental in shaping the future of Gooten's technology solutions as Gooten accelerates its mission of bringing retail-ready, on-demand production to the global stage.

About Gooten Inc.

Gooten Inc. is a technology and fulfillment company servicing established brands that are looking to optimize and/or supplement their eCommerce business with a print-on-demand manufacturing model. It combines proprietary technology and operational expertise with a global network of 30+ best-in-class manufacturing partners. This digital infrastructure allows Gooten to automatically fulfill orders more efficiently, sustainably, and at a competitive price; unlocking the potential for eCommerce businesses, retailers and global merchandising companies to scale production while reducing or eliminating the need to hold physical inventory. Gooten is committed to empowering thousands of businesses to sell high-quality products, on-demand and with minimal risk. Founded in 2015, Gooten is a globally distributed company with teams across North America, Europe and South America.

