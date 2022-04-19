Former Business Partner of Mike Tyson and CEO of Iron Mike Productions Launches ProBox TV in Partnership with Roy Jones Jr., Juan Manuel Marquez, Antonio Tarver, and Paulie Malignaggi

All-boxing streaming platform now available at www.ProBoxTV.com , on the RokuⒸ platform, and in app stores worldwide

TAMPA, Fla., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ProBox TV ("ProBox" or the "Company") launched today as the first and only global sports streaming and media company dedicated exclusively to the sport of professional boxing. ProBox is founded by Garry Jonas—who previously was the founder and CEO of Iron Mike Productions working alongside Mike Tyson—in partnership with the legendary Roy Jones Jr., Juan Manuel Marquez, Antonio Tarver, and Paulie Malignaggi. ProBox's mission is to deliver real boxing fans an improved experience when watching and following the sport—all for a nominal monthly fee of $1.99.

"The sport of boxing in its current state is underachieving, as witnessed by the decline of the sport's audience and comparative popularity of the UFC," said Jonas. "Our goal is to deliver boxing fans what they want, which is better content and pricing. Fans have been without a 'boxing channel' that is 100% dedicated to the sport and ensures consistent high-quality content. With the introduction of ProBox, we are demonstrating our dedication to solving these issues on an unprecedented global scale."

Through the ProBox app and website ( www.ProBoxTV.com ), subscribers can stream evenly matched and high-action, live boxing events and access a wide range of premium supporting content. ProBox's live content menu will initially include a Future Stars (or prospects) and a Contenders series, as well as one-off premiere and championship-level events. ProBox's supporting content library will initially offer podcasts, news and talk shows, as well as ProBox Originals, which will include behind the scenes and 'in the gym' content, plus documentaries and other productions developed in-house at ProBox's studios in Tampa, Florida. All ProBox's live and supporting content will feature commentary from the Company's founders: Roy Jones, Jr., Juan Manuel Marquez, Antonio Tarver, and Paulie Malignaggi.

"Real boxing fans gotta check out ProBox," said former world champion Roy Jones Jr. "Our events feature top, high-action prospects and contenders from around the world that actually FIGHT. With me, Juan, Tarver, and Paulie all ringside calling the action, and then taking fans behind the scenes, subscribers of ProBox can expect a whole new experience watching and following the sport."

As part of the Company's dedication to the fans, ProBox has designed its business model to ensure the highest quality product for the lowest possible cost to the consumer. Rather than a traditional, over-priced pay-per-view model, ProBox leverages a monthly subscription model with a price point of $1.99.

"We are dedicated to the best interests of the fans, so our philosophy with quality control is simple: only good fighters in great fights," added Jonas. "Runners, holders, and strictly low-volume punchers are not welcome at ProBox. We demand evenly-matched action fights, and we insist on offering this high-quality content to boxing's millions of fans around the world for a nominal monthly price that is affordable to all."

The ProBox app is available worldwide in all major app stores across all major devices, as well as on the RokuⒸ platform. Please visit www.ProBoxTV.com for more information, or follow us on Instagram, Twitter , YouTube , and Reddit .

