DIEGO EL CIGALA ANNOUNCES NEW U.S. TOUR 20 AÑOS DE LÁGRIMAS

The Spanish Superstar Celebrates The Twentieth Anniversary of the Album "Lágrimas Negras"
TICKETS WILL GO ON PRE-SALE ON APRIL 20th GENERAL SALE ON APRIL 22nd
MIAMI, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loud And Live, the South Florida-based entertainment, marketing and media company, announces the upcoming tour of legendary Spanish singer Diego El Cigala that will begin on Thursday, October 13th in Dallas, Texas. The tour, titled 20 Años de Lágrimas, will take the renowned flamenco singer to ten cities in the United States in less than two months. Major cities include Dallas, Orlando, Boston, Miami, New York, and Chicago.
With these performances he will celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the album "Lágrimas Negras" which he recorded with Cuban musician Bebo Valdés and would become a true milestone of international music, named Best Album of 2003 by the New York Times, winner of two GRAMMY® awards, the BBC World Music Award, among other awards, and that sold more than two million copies worldwide. In this new tour he travels the journey of all the songs that came into his life to become essentials such as "Corazón loco", "Historia de un amor" and "Dos Gardenias".
Tickets for the 20 Años de Lágrimas tour will go on pre-sale on Wednesday, April 20th at 10 AM (Local Time) and on general sale, Friday, April 22nd starting at 10 AM (Local Time) at the theater box office and through TICKETMASTER and eTix
DATE
CITY
VENUE
Thursday, October 13, 2022
Dallas, TX
Majestic Theater Dallas
Sunday, October 16, 2022
Orlando, FL
Hard Rock Live
Friday, October 21, 2022
Boston, MA
Lynn Auditorium
Saturday, October 22, 2022
Miami, FL
James L. Knight Center
Thursday, October 27, 2022
New York, NY
The Town Hall
Saturday, October 29, 2022
Washington, D.C.
Lincoln Theater
Sunday, October 30, 2022
Chicago, IL
Copernicus Center
Thursday, November 3, 2022
Seattle, WA
The Moore Theater
Friday, November 4, 2022
San Jose, CA
San Jose Center for the Performing Arts
Sunday, November 6, 2022
San Diego, CA
Humphreys Concerts by The Bay
About Loud And Live:
Loud And Live, an entertainment, marketing, media and live events company, which fuses music, sports, lifestyle and content development. Headquartered in Miami and with a presence in the United States, Europe and Latin America, Loud And Live is driven by its passion for creating engaging experiences for global audiences.
About Diego El Cigala
With more than 30 years of career, Diego el Cigala is the flamenco singer with more international projection. He has won 6 Latin GRAMMYs®, in addition to a GRAMMY® nomination for his album "Indestructible" and another for Best Tropical Solo Artist at the Billboard® Awards. He has sold more than two million albums, and his tours have taken him to more than 30 countries on five continents. He has collaborated with artists such as Bebo Valdés, Alicia Keys, Alejandro Femández, Ricky Martín, Lila Downs, Chavela Vargas, Mercedes Sosa, Mina, Caetano Veloso and Rosario among many others. "Cigala canta a México", his 12th album, is a tribute to music and the Mexican people.
