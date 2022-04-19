Curated Mental Health Partners with Brooklyn Minds Psychiatry to Scale Breakthrough Treatments for Mental Illness

With A Shared Vision, The Two Companies Join Forces to Accelerate Growth and Accessibility for Groundbreaking Mental Health Services

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curated Mental Health, P.L.L.C., innovative psychiatry practices in New York City, announced today that they have reached an agreement to partner with Brooklyn Minds Psychiatry, P.C., along with the Mind Centers, Inc., its associated management service organization.

Curated Mental Health prioritizes accessibility and offers services ranging from talk therapy and medication management to psychedelic assisted services with plans to offer MDMA assisted therapy once FDA approved. The company is also currently only one of few practices with insurance covered psychedelic assisted therapy, helping to bridge the gap of accessibility for mental health services to patients across the New York City area. Curated Mental Health is led by CEO, Dr. Amanda Itzkoff, M.D., a New York-based psychiatrist who has been in practice since 2008 and is recognized as a national expert in treatments such as ketamine-assisted-therapy and perinatal psychiatry and has also completed a training course for MDMA assisted therapy. Dr. Itzkoff has made it her mission to find the most innovative treatments and techniques available and was initially one of just a handful of doctors in the country to offer these treatments to patients outside of research studies. Her continuous dedication to putting her patients' progress first has led her to now help even more patients with the Brooklyn Minds Psychiatry collaboration.

"We are committed to making the most cutting-edge mental health services accessible to all patients," said Dr. Itzkoff. "With the addition of Brooklyn Minds, we feel that we can further support this mission on a larger scale and continue to address the massive barriers to care that exist in obtaining treatment for mental illness including anxiety and depression."

Brooklyn Minds Psychiatry, P.C. is a comprehensive mental health and treatment center with locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn offering patients a combination of therapy, psychiatry, Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and psychedelics (esketamine) through team based virtual and in-person services. Carlene MacMillan, M.D. and Owen Muir, M.D. founded Brooklyn Minds in 2016 and grew the company from a single office suite to a highly collaborative and sought-after multi-center, multidisciplinary mental health practice with over 30 clinicians prior to this transaction.

"As a psychiatric futurist and co-founder of Brooklyn Minds, I am proud of our evolution and for taking this next step to share what we have learned over the years with a like-minded group determined to help patients get and stay better," said Dr. MacMillan. "By joining forces with Dr. Itzkoff, great psychiatric care will be able to reach many more people on a national scale under the Curated umbrella."

Curated Mental Health is in-network with multiple insurance plans and is taking steps to increase accessibility to lifesaving and breakthrough treatments, including neuromodulation and the emerging field of psychedelic medicine. Following the partnership, specific services previously offered by Brooklyn Minds will be phased out, including services for children, in order to focus on building out the clinical infrastructure to scale these breakthrough approaches.

About Curated Mental Health

Curated was born of a pioneering vision: to make previously inaccessible and hard to reach psychedelic assisted mental health services accessible. The insurance landscape is a notoriously tricky one, and we take pride in navigating with the many stakeholders in this field with a bold mission of becoming accredited with all major insurance carriers so that we can deliver these life-changing treatments to a wide swathe of people. Curated employs psychiatrists, psychologists, NPs, RNs, therapists and TMS technicians to assure we can meet patients on a varying degree of fronts. This can range from talk therapy, to medication management, to the psychedelic assisted services of which we are most proud.

