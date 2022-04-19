Canton Fair: Trade Bridge Connecting China and Latin America

GUANGZHOU, China, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two events of the 131st Canton Fair Virtual Promotion, with one between China and Argentina and the other between China and Colombia, were recently held to promote trade in electronics and household appliances.

Such distinguished guests attended and addressed the meeting as Xu Tianshu, Third Secretary at the Economic and Commercial Counsellor's Office, Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Argentina and Yu Yi, Deputy Director General of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Canton Fair. Around 300 Argentine and Colombian representatives of industry and commerce associations, buyers and suppliers took part in the online events.

Mr. Yu presented what's new about the 131st Canton Fair during the online events, with a focus on the official website's latest functions and updates. He also extended a warm welcome to all participating Latin American businesses and looked forward to active engagement. In addition, several guests gave individual speeches in the virtual promotion events, expecting broader exchanges, deeper friendship and more common development between Chinese and Latin American industrial and commercial communities.

Electronics and household appliance manufacturers based in Yibin, Sichuan Province and Zhuhai, Guangdong Province connected with Latin American buyers online to promote their products. The Chinese companies and their Latin American counterparts discussed a variety of topics, including product functionalities and import and export regulations. The two virtual promotion activities saw active interaction and heated discussions among the participating suppliers and buyers on a wide range of matters, garnering positive feedback from the attendees.

Trade and investment cooperation is booming between China and Latin America, two major emerging market economies. Despite the global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and a slow recovery of the global economy, the total China-Latin America trade volume set a new record in 2021, exceeding 450 billion US dollars. Meanwhile, China remains Latin America's second-largest trading partner, demonstrating the resilience and great potential of economic cooperation between the two economies. The 131st Canton Fair intends to support China's all-round opening-up to the world, high-quality international trade and facilitate the dual circulations of domestic and international markets. As a result, the Fair will continue to showcase the market potential of China's major trading partners, with a focus on expanding partnerships between China and Latin America and other emerging markets.

Visit https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/register/index#/foreign-email for more opportunities.

