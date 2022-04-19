Canton Fair 2022: China's Gift Industry Upgrades for Global Young Consumers

GUANGZHOU, China, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 131st Canton Fair kicked off online on April 15. On the online event, a number of handicraft and gift exhibitors from Taizhou, Zhejiang Province will release their new series aimed at young consumers, in the hopes of increasing sales in the overseas markets.

Xianju County, which is administered by Taizhou and is recognized as China's Best Producer of Handicrafts and Gifts, has focused on creating handicrafts and gifts since the 1960s. However, the County originally lacked all of the essential components to become what it is today: it was short of innovative technology, and local brands with their own IP merchandise. Fortunately, with the help of the Canton Fair and other major foreign trade and commerce platforms, local businesses have increased their R&D and product design spending step by step. As a result, they've continued to develop a large number of fascinating products characterized by cutting-edge technology and classic attractions. These innovative goods are gaining popularity among young people both at home and abroad. For example, thanks to their unique and fashionable styles, high-tech lighting products that can be controlled remotely or with inductors and sensors are a big hit with young adults worldwide.

China is not only a country that values etiquette, but it is also the world's largest producer of gifts. In 2008, China accounted for over 60% of the global market share in the gift sector. In recent years, led by the "Intelligent Manufacturing in China" strategy, China's handicraft and gift businesses have focused even more on product innovation and brand upgrading. Therefore, in previous Canton Fair sessions, products that incorporated Chinese traditional and cultural styles, educational toys for small children, festive lightings and many other creative products manufactured in China were quite popular and sold well.

Alan Liu, Deputy Director General of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Canton Fair, told the press that as young adults' spending power increases, many domestic gift exhibitors made it a priority to adjust their brand strategies to better suit young customers. The Canton Fair will continue to serve as a bridge for global trade, promoting more novel and fashionable China-made gifts that appeal to the young population in the world.

Visit https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/register/index#/foreign-email for more opportunities.

View original content:

SOURCE Canton Fair