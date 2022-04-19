Aruvant to Participate in Multiple Conferences This Spring

--New clinical data from the ongoing study of ARU-1801 to be presented at American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT)--

MILLBURN, N.J., and BASEL, Switzerland, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aruvant Sciences ("Aruvant"), a private company focused on developing gene therapies for rare diseases, announced that the company will participate in multiple conferences this Spring.

New data from the ongoing MOMENTUM Phase 1/2 clinical trial examining the clinical benefit of ARU-1801, a one-time gene therapy, for individuals with severe sickle cell disease (SCD) will be the subject of the following presentations:

American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT)

Punam Malik , M.D., Director of the Cincinnati Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center and Program Leader of the Hematology and Gene Therapy Program at the Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, will present the latest ARU-1801 cllinical data in an oral presentation at the ASGCT 25 th annual meeting taking place in Washington, D.C. and virtually May 16 to 19, 2022 . The abstract will be available online on May 2, 2022 and the presentation will take place on May 16, 2022 at 1:30 pm EDT . For more information about the conference, please visit , M.D., Director of the Cincinnati Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center and Program Leader of the Hematology and Gene Therapy Program at the Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, will present the latest ARU-1801 cllinical data in an oral presentation at the ASGCT 25annual meeting taking place inand virtually. The abstract will be available online onand the presentation will take place onat. For more information about the conference, please visit https://annualmeeting.asgct.org/

International Union of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology (IUBMB) Hemoglobin Switching Meeting

Dr. Malik will also present the ARU-1801 data during the IUBMB meeting that will take place in Crete, Greece , May 5 to 9, 2022 . For more information about the conference, please visit Dr. Malik will also present the ARU-1801 data during the IUBMB meeting that will take place in. For more information about the conference, please visit https://iubmb.org/event/iubmb-focused-meeting-hemoglobin-switching/

Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Research (FSCDR) 16th Annual Sickle Cell Disease Research and Educational Symposium

Dr. Monika Parshad-Asnani , Professor of Family Medicine and Epidemiology at the Caribbean Institute for Health Research's Sickle Cell Unit, The University of West Indies, will review the ARU-1801 data in an oral presentation at the FSCDR annual meeting. The presentation will be on June 11, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT in Fort Lauderdale, Florida . For more information on the conference that will take place from June 10 to 12, 2022 in-person and online, please visit Dr., Professor of Family Medicine and Epidemiology at the Caribbean Institute for Health Research's Sickle Cell Unit, The University of West Indies, will review the ARU-1801 data in an oral presentation at the FSCDR annual meeting. The presentation will be onatin. For more information on the conference that will take place fromin-person and online, please visit http://www.fscdr.org . The data will also be published in the the Journal of Sickle Cell Disease and Hemoglobinopathies and will be made available at fscdr.org.

The company also will present at the following conference:

Cell and Gene Meeting on the Med Annual Meeting 2022

Dr. Will Chou , Aruvant chief executive officer, will give a presentation on the company's investigational gene therapies during the conference which will take place in Barcelona and online from April 20 to 22, 2022 . The company presentation will be available online at the start of the conference. For more information please visit Dr., Aruvant chief executive officer, will give a presentation on the company's investigational gene therapies during the conference which will take place inand online from. The company presentation will be available online at the start of the conference. For more information please visit https://meetingonthemed.com

About ARU-1801 and the MOMENTUM Study

The MOMENTUM study examines ARU-1801, an autologous lentiviral cell therapy with a modified, highly potent gamma globin payload, in individuals with severe SCD. Unlike investigational gene therapies that require fully myeloablative conditioning, ARU-1801 is given with reduced intensity conditioning (RIC), which is a lower dose chemotherapy. ARU-1801 is designed to address the limitations of current curative allogeneic transplant options, such as low donor availability, the risk of graft-versus-host disease and toxicity from myeloablative chemotherapy. The data being presented highlights clinically meaningful reduction in participants' vaso-occulsive events, which are the painful crisis that are commonly experienced by SCD patients.

About Aruvant Sciences

Aruvant Sciences, part of the Roivant family of companies, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. The company has a talented team with extensive experience in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of gene therapy products. Aruvant has an active research program with a lead product candidate, ARU-1801, in development for individuals suffering from SCD. ARU-1801, an investigational lentiviral gene therapy, is being studied in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, the MOMENTUM study, as a one-time potentially curative treatment for SCD. Preliminary clinical data demonstrate engraftment of ARU-1801 and amelioration of SCD is possible with one dose of reduced intensity chemotherapy. The company's second product candidate, ARU-2801, is in development to cure hypophosphatasia, a devastating, ultra-orphan disorder that affects multiple organ systems and leads to high morbidity and mortality when not treated. Data from pre-clinical studies with ARU-2801 shows durable improvement in disease biomarkers and increased survival. For more information on the ongoing ARU-1801 clinical study, please visit https://sicklecellstudies.com/, and for more on the company, please visit www.aruvant.com. Follow Aruvant on Facebook, Twitter @AruvantSciences, Instagram @Aruvant_Sciences or LinkedIn @AruvantSciences.

