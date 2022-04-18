Volkswagen of America becomes presenting partner of Earth Day 2022 at Hudson Yards by Earth Day Initiative

New York City Earth Day Event to include exhibits and programming by environmental nonprofits and sustainable businesses in transportation, fashion and energy sectors

HERNDON, Va., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Volkswagen of America, Inc. is proud to announce an integrated sponsorship with Earth Day Initiative, making Volkswagen the presenting partner of Earth Day 2022 at Hudson Yards. The three-day event will be held April 22-24 through a partnership with the Shops at Hudson Yards, and will showcase sustainable solutions and expert activist voices to help shape a better path toward climate action.

"We are so proud of this partnership with Earth Day Initiative," said Cameron Batten, Chief Communications Officer for Volkswagen Group of America. "Our commitments to being a global citizen and reaching net-carbon neutrality go well beyond building electric vehicles. We aim to be a role model for managing the environmental impacts of our mobility solutions and are pleased to align with another organization working for a better tomorrow."

Earth Day Initiative promotes environmental awareness and aims to offer solutions for how the public can tackle the climate crisis. Earth Day 2022 at Hudson Yards will include exhibits by environmental nonprofits and sustainable businesses in the transportation, energy, and fashion sectors.

Exhibitors will feature a range of activations, including the Earth Day Initiative reading list and an at-home window solar panel for charging devices purely by the power of the sun. On display for the first time to the New York City general public will be Volkswagen's ID. Buzz, an electric, zero direct emissions reimagining of the brand's iconic Microbus. Taking cues from the DNA of the original Type 2 Microbus, the ID. Buzz will deliver an agile and dynamic driving experience. Riding atop Volkswagen Group's Modular Electric Drive Matrix (MEB) platform, it will offer maximum cargo space on a minimal footprint.

"Earth Day Initiative is happy to build the conversation around the systemic transformation we need to see to allow for widespread adoption of electric vehicles," said John Oppermann, Executive Director of Earth Day Initiative. "Our supporters are always seeking to understand how they fit into a more sustainable future and transportation is a big piece of the average person's environmental footprint. So we're happy to bring this conversation with Volkswagen to the forefront of our Earth Day 2022 events."

Programming on the Earth Day stage at Hudson Yards from April 22nd-24th will include performances such as "A New Generation Sings for Sustainability: Young Singers Lift Their Voices in Solidarity with Our Earth," coordinated by Cassie Okenka (School of Rock, Wicked); discussions of the latest trends in sustainable fashion; and new technology in green building design. The stage will also feature a stream of the Earth Day 2022 Virtual Stage, which features conversations with people such as actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Representatives Adam Schiff and Pramila Jayapal, 350.org founder Bill McKibben, and the former President of Ireland and climate activist Mary Robinson.

In addition to the ID. Buzz, Volkswagen will also showcase its all-electric ID.4 SUV in special, Earth Day-themed prints by New York-based illustrator, muralist and designer, Steffi Lynn.

A full schedule of events and ticket registration can be found here.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen of America, Inc. is an operating unit of Volkswagen Group of America, which is a subsidiary of Volkswagen AG. Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, Volkswagen Group of America's operations in the United States include research and development, parts and vehicle processing, parts distribution centers, sales, marketing and service offices. Volkswagen Group of America Chattanooga Operations, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of VWGoA, operates a state-of-the-art assembly facility in Chattanooga, Tennessee, while VW Credit, Inc., another wholly owned subsidiary of VWGoA, provides financial services. The Volkswagen Group is one of the world's largest producers of passenger cars and Europe's largest automaker. Volkswagen sells the Arteon, Atlas, Atlas Cross Sport, Golf GTI, Golf R, ID.4, Jetta, Jetta GLI, Taos, and Tiguan vehicles through more than 600 independent U.S. dealers. Visit Volkswagen online at www.vw.com or media.vw.com to learn more.

About Earth Day Initiative

Earth Day Initiative is a 501(c)(3) organization that promotes environmental awareness and solutions through partnerships with schools, community organizations, businesses, and governments. Since the first Earth Day in 1970, when 20 million people (10 percent of the population of the country at the time) turned out, Earth Day has been a catalyst for ongoing awareness and action. Earth Day Initiative's mission is to bring the spirit of the first Earth Day into the 21st Century.

