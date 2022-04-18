Realogy CEO Ryan Schneider to Appear at Inman Connect in New York on April 20, 2022

MADISON, N.J., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, today announced that CEO and President Ryan Schneider will be speaking at Inman Connect in New York on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

Realogy Logo (PRNewsfoto/Realogy Holdings Corp.) (PRNewswire)

The 20-minute session, titled "What's Next for the Real Estate Industry?", will cover the biggest opportunities facing the real estate industry, moderated by Inman publisher Brad Inman. The session will be available to registered Inman subscribers via live webcast on the Realogy investor center (ir.realogy.com), and a replay will be made available later the same day.

Inman Connect is a real estate business and technology conference where thousands of CEOs, tech entrepreneurs, marketing experts, top-producing agents and brokers, and financial services executives converge. The conference is being held at the Hilton New York Midtown from April 19 - 21, 2022.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is moving the real estate industry to what's next. As the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture, Realogy supported approximately 1.5 million home transactions in 2021. The company's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate:Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, Realogy fuels the productivity of its approximately 196,700 independent sales agents in the U.S. and approximately 136,700 independent sales agents in 118 other countries and territories, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Recognized for 11 consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work four years in a row, named one of LinkedIn's Top Companies in the U.S. the past two years, and honored on the Forbes list of World's Best Employers 2021.

