InventHelp Inventor Develops Sanitizing Product for Enclosed Spaces (CSK-149)

PITTSBURGH, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a product that would provide immediate sanitation of enclosed areas without the need for spraying or wiping surfaces, including ventilation systems" said an inventor, from Columbia, S.C., "so I invented the SANTI X. My design ensures that an enclosed space is safe and free of viruses, germs and diseases. As well as lessening the work load by freeing workers to do their task."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective and efficient way to sanitize the air and surfaces within an enclosed space. In doing so, it offers an alternative to spraying or wiping surfaces. As a result, it helps to reduce the spread of germs and viruses and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial locations. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CSK-149, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

