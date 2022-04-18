InventHelp Inventor Develops Safer Poker Table for Casinos (CHK-174)

PITTSBURGH, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a poker dealer and I wanted to create a safer experience for players and workers at the casino during the current pandemic," said an inventor, from Streamwood, Ill., "so I invented the MULTI PURPOSE GUARD POKER TABLE. My design offers a sanitary shield between the players and the table dealer."

The invention provides a protective barrier for poker players and dealers at casinos. In doing so, it helps to reduce the spread of germs and viruses. As a result, it enhances safety during the current COVID-19 pandemic and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for casinos.

