Fannie Mae Priced $736 Million Multifamily DUS REMIC (FNA 2022-M8) Under Its GeMS Program

WASHINGTON, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) priced a $736 million Multifamily DUS® REMIC under its Fannie Mae Guaranteed Multifamily Structures (Fannie Mae GeMS™) program on April 11, 2022. FNA 2022-M8 marks the fourth Fannie Mae GeMS issuance of 2022.

"With the M8, we were able to include a small group of our ARM 7-6 collateral, which is a 7-year, SOFR-based floater with a 6% cap on the pass-through rate," said Dan Dresser, Senior Vice President, Multifamily Capital Markets and Pricing, Fannie Mae. "This product enables smaller borrowers who may not want to manage their own interest rate cap to participate in the popular floating-rate market. The M8 had plenty of competition this week with the shortened holiday schedule, and we are grateful that our investors were able to focus on the floating-rate class as well as the traditional 10-year tranches."

All classes of FNA 2022-M8 are guaranteed by Fannie Mae with respect to the full and timely payment of interest and principal. The structure details for the multi-tranche offering can be found in the table below:

Class Original Face Weighted Average

Life Coupon (%) Coupon Type Spread* Offered Price FA $31,451,821 6.15 0.679 Floater/AFC 30-day SOFR

avg + 52 100 FX $31,451,821 0.40 0.291 WAC IO Not Offered Not Offered A1 $14,500,000 5.96 1.937 WAC S+38 94.70 A2 $514,650,510 9.57 1.937 WAC S+79 88.74 A3 $176,000,000 9.61 1.900 Fixed Not Available Not Available X3 $176,000,000 9.11 0.037 WAC IO Not Offered Not Offered Total $736,602,331











* The spread on FNA 2022-M8 was priced using the SOFR swap curve

Group 1 Collateral





UPB: $31,451,821 Collateral: 7 Fannie Mae DUS MBS Geographic Distribution: TX (30.75%), GA (27.06%), AR (15.21%) Weighted Average Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR): 1.95x Weighted Average Loan-to-Value (LTV): 63.71%



Group 2 Collateral





UPB: $705,150,510 Collateral: 39 Fannie Mae DUS MBS Geographic Distribution: NY (50.56%), IL (8.78%), NJ (8.51%) Weighted Average Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR): 2.16x Weighted Average Loan-to-Value (LTV): 60.58%

For additional information, please refer to the Fannie Mae GeMS REMIC Term Sheet (FNA 2022-M8) available on the Fannie Mae GeMS Archive page.

Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. In addition, not all securities will have the characteristics discussed in this release. Before investing in any Fannie Mae issued security, you should read the prospectus and prospectus supplement pursuant to which such security is offered. You should also read our most current Annual Report on Form 10-K and our reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") available on the Investor Relations page of our Web site at www.fanniemae.com and on the SEC's Web site at www.sec.gov.

