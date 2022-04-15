CABA SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Cabaletta Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 29, 2022

NEW YORK, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: CABA).

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Cabaletta common stock pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about October 24, 2019; and/or (b) Cabaletta securities between October 24, 2019 and December 13, 2021, both dates inclusive.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until April 29, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Cabaletta Bio, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) top-line data of the Phase 1 Clinical Trial indicated that Cabaletta's lead product candidate, DSG3-CAART, had, among other things, worsened certain participants' disease activity scores and necessitated additional systemic medication to improve disease activity after DSG3-CAART infusion; (ii) accordingly, DSG3-CAART was not as effective as the Company had represented to investors; (iii) therefore, the Company had overstated DSG3-CAART's clinical and/or commercial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law