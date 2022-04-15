America's Worsening Opioid Crisis Investigated in New Podcast "Outside Counsel"

Podcast by attorney Jeffrey B. Simon will reveal how Big Pharma deceived the public about the dangers of prescription opioids

Guests include Purdue Pharma whistleblower Carol Panara, addiction specialist Dr. Andrew Kolodny, a mother who lost her son to an overdose, and attorney Larry Francis Taylor

DALLAS, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeffrey B. Simon, a founding shareholder at the law firm of Simon Greenstone Panatier, PC and a lead negotiator in Texas's efforts to sanction drug manufacturers and distributors for their role in the nationwide opioid epidemic, has launched his podcast "Outside Counsel," which draws on his more than 30 years of experience to reveal the scope and impact of the opioid crisis, as well as the tactics his firm and other legal teams are employing in the fight against Big Pharma. The first ten episodes are available now on all major podcast platforms including Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.

"America's opioid epidemic is worsening, despite recent efforts to hold drug manufacturers and distributors accountable. Informing the public about the multilayered deceptions and systemic failures within the pharmaceutical industry is an important step in combating that epidemic," Simon said. "With the help of my podcast guests and fellow experts, I connect the dots and create a holistic picture of the crisis for listeners, as well as illuminate the path forward as we navigate and innovate within the civil justice system to seek remedy for those who are suffering due to the disease of opioid addiction."

Topics discussed on "Outside Counsel" include the misinformation and misleading tactics executed by certain drug manufacturers and wholesale distributors, political influence that further enabled corporate malfeasance, historical perspectives on addiction, past and current legal strategies–including Simon's firm's innovative use of public nuisance law in opioid cases–and more. Simon also speaks with guests including Carol Panara, a whistleblower at Purdue Pharmaceutical; Dr. Andrew Kolodny, an addiction specialist and co-director of the Opioid Policy Research Collaborative at Brandeis University; Larry Francis Taylor, an attorney at the Cochran Firm attorney and Simon's co-counsel for Dallas County's upcoming jury trial against various pharmaceutical companies; and Christy Couvillier, whose brave and heartbreaking obituary for her son made national headlines in early 2022.

"Outside Counsel" is produced by Shannon McDeez of Revel & Convey and Larry Chavana. An overview and episode guide can be found at https://jeffreybsimon.com/podcast.

About Jeffrey B. Simon

Jeffrey B. Simon is a lead negotiator in legal proceedings that seek to hold certain prescription opioid manufacturers, wholesale distributors, and retail pharmacies responsible for their role in fueling and profiting from the nationwide opioid epidemic. He has been named a Texas Super Lawyer by Texas Monthly each year for 17 years as well as an America's Top 100 Civil Trial Lawyer for five years, and currently co-chairs the Perrin National Opioid Litigation Conference. For more information, visit www.jeffreybsimon.com.

