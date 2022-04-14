Wellinks Names Dr. Abi Sundaramoorthy as Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Sundaramoorthy, Recently Named a Modern Healthcare Top 25 Emerging Leader, will Shape Company's Clinical Strategy and Champion Innovation in COPD Management

NEW HAVEN, Conn., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellinks , a digital healthcare company offering the first-ever integrated, virtual Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) management solution, today announced that Dr. Abi Sundaramoorthy has joined the leadership team as Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Sundaramoorthy brings to Wellinks over ten years of experience from across the full spectrum of healthcare, working to promote high-value care for both hospital systems and private companies, and was recently named a Top 25 Emerging Leader by Modern Healthcare. As a practicing physician, Dr. Sundaramoorthy served in several leadership positions with University Hospitals Health System in Ohio, including as System Clinical Value Officer where she oversaw an accountable care organization within a health system covering over 1.2 million patient lives, as well as Chief Medical Officer. While at University Hospitals, she received her MBA from Baldwin Wallace University, where she focused her studies on how to align incentives across healthcare to improve quality and outcomes. Most recently, she served as the Executive Vice President of Clinical Enterprise at Somatus, where she focused on delivering continuous, whole-person care to patients with chronic kidney disease. Dr. Sundaramoorthy also continues practicing as a hospitalist with Pioneer Medical Group in Tampa, Fl. and as an Assistant Professor at University of South Florida College of Nursing.

"Dr. Sundaramoorthy has a proven track record of leading successful clinical programs, fostering deep connections across the scientific and medical communities to put the patient first, and a depth of experience in value-based chronic disease management," said Alex Waldron, CEO of Wellinks. "We are thrilled to welcome her to the Wellinks team to support our work making COPD care more accessible, affordable, and effective."

In her role as Chief Medical Officer with Wellinks, Dr. Sundaramoorthy will apply her expertise to the clinical strategic direction for the company and help to shape the development and deployment of Wellinks' offering in close partnership with the product team. She will also be responsible for leading the medical staff and care teams, managing to quality goals, and supporting ongoing business and clinical development efforts.

"Wellinks' patient-centered approach to virtual-first COPD care aligns perfectly with my personal values and philosophy of care, and I am excited to continue advancing high-quality care rooted in value with this incredible team," said Dr. Sundaramoorthy. "I saw firsthand in my hospital practice how COPD patients have been left behind by the existing delivery system, and I look forward to making sure they have access to the same kind of innovative, virtual care that has revolutionized care in other chronic disease areas."

This strategic addition to the company's leadership team comes on the heels of a period of great momentum for Wellinks. Just last month, peer-reviewed research in the Journal of Medical Internet Research found that older Wellinks users were highly engaged and satisfied managing their COPD with its virtual-first solution. Additionally, Wellinks announced the closing of a $25M funding round in November 2021 to expand the first integrated virtual COPD management solution to more patients.

About Wellinks

Wellinks is on a mission to help those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) live fully and breathe freely. COPD is the third leading cause of death by disease in the U.S.and the fifth most costly chronic condition. With its personalized, virtual-first COPD management system, Wellinks breaks down barriers for patients, providing the evidence-based care they need and deserve outside the four walls of the clinic. Wellinks supports patients through virtual pulmonary rehabilitation, health coaching, and monitoring through connected devices and an easy-to-use smartphone app. Based in New Haven, Connecticut, Wellinks is led by a team of digital health veterans and backed by top investment firms including Morningside, HighCape Capital, Connecticut Innovations, and Benslie. For more information, visit www.wellinks.com and follow on Twitter ( @WellinksHealth ) and LinkedIn .

