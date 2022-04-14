TCGplayer Named One of the Largest and Fastest-Growing Marketplaces by Silicon Valley's Andreessen Horowitz

Debuts at Number 12 on the a16z Marketplace 100 List

SYRACUSE, N.Y., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TCGplayer, the leading technology platform for the collectibles industry and operator of the largest online marketplace for trading card games (TCGs), has been named one of the largest and fast-growing marketplaces by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z).

Debuting for the first time on the a16z Marketplace 100 list, TCGplayer received an overall ranking of No. 12 by the Silicon Valley venture capital firm. Commenting on the trends observed during this "break-out year" for the collectibles industry, a16z noted "record-high sales for tabletop games," in addition to the category's "sustained growth" beyond pandemic-related tailwinds.

"I am thrilled that TCGplayer has been recognized by a16z as one of the largest and fastest-growing marketplaces in the world, solidifying our reputation as the leading technology platform for the collectibles industry," said Chedy Hampson, Founder and CEO of TCGplayer.

Companies featured on the a16z Marketplace 100 list are ranked by marketplace activity, using a mix of data from Bloomberg Second Measure, Similarweb and Apptopia, which measures gross merchandise value (GMV), website traffic and app performance.

Hampson continued, "We are honored to be recognized for the explosive growth we experienced last year, and looking ahead, are hyper-focused on the expansion of our products and services beyond TCGs. I am confident that TCGplayer will build on this momentum and successfully bring our innovative tools and customer-focused approach to the fast-growing sports card market later this summer, growing our community, helping even more retailers thrive, and ensuring hobbyists get the products and services they desire and deserve. Thank you to the TCGplayer team for positioning us for this growth and success; it's an exciting time to lead such a talented group of people!"

This ranking comes at a time of fast-paced growth for TCGplayer, as the Company is poised to enter the sports card market in the summer of 2022. Fueled by strategic investments in its team, technology and products, and growing demand in a strong hobby collectible industry, TCGplayer has sustained a period of rapid growth for the past five years. As previously announced , the Company secured $35 million in strategic financing from Vista Credit Partners, a subsidiary of Vista Equity Partners. TCGplayer has used this financing to accelerate its vertical expansion ambitions, taking the Company beyond its core trading card game business and into sports cards and other new hobby collectible categories like comic books over the coming months.

Today, TCGplayer employs more than 650 people, representing an overall headcount increase of 100% over the course of 2021. In 2021 alone, the Company expanded its Authentication Center to approximately 100,000 sq. ft., grew its team of authentication experts by almost 150% on an annual basis, and deepened its bench of executive talent, including bringing on its first-ever Chief Supply Chain Officer , Chief Product Officer and Chief Marketing Officer . Over the same time frame, TCGplayer grew sales by 80%, serving tens of millions of hobbyist buyers, and tens of thousands of brick-and-mortar retailers and online sellers through the TCGplayer Marketplace and its Syracuse, New York-based operations.

To learn more about TCGplayer's recent and rapid growth, please visit the Company's Press Center at https://seller.tcgplayer.com/about/press-center/ .

About TCGplayer

TCGplayer is the leading technology platform for the collectibles industry. Founded as a digital media platform within the collectible hobby space, the Company has grown from its initial roots working inside Syracuse-based hobby stores selling comic books, sports cards, CDs, collectible cards, action figures, and tabletop games into an expansive e-commerce marketplace. TCGplayer develops applications and technologies that are revolutionizing the collectibles marketplace by connecting thousands of hobby and collectibles businesses with customers around the globe. The Company's e-commerce and data management tools power sales through physical stores, websites, mobile apps and the TCGplayer Marketplace. TCGplayer prides itself on creating a culture that fosters camaraderie, embraces diversity, and exudes passion and provides stock options to all of its employees. The Company has been ranked amongst New York State's 50 best employers and Fortune.com's top 100 companies for women in the U.S. and certified a Great Place to Work by our employees five years in a row.

