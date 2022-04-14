Sustainability-Focused Toy Brand, Melissa & Doug, Commits to Planting 10 Million Trees by 2030

Melissa & Doug expands its partnership with One Tree Planted in reforestation effort

WILTON, Conn., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Melissa & Doug , the global toy company known for its more than 30-year commitment to open-ended play and its wooden toy portfolio, announced today that it will plant 10 million trees by 2030 to contribute to a greener, healthier planet for our children. The company is expanding its partnership with One Tree Planted , a global reforestation program, to help reach that goal. One Tree Planted projects focus on regenerative forestry, reforesting areas impacted by forest fires, floods, and climate change.

Recognized by parents as the #1 preschool brand for wooden and sustainable toys,1 Melissa & Doug made this tree-planting commitment as part of Project Restore, its sweeping collection of sustainability initiatives designed to build on its history of caring for children and the world they live in. The brand is dedicated to its vision of making timeless, sustainable toys for a thriving and inclusive world.

"As a purpose-driven toy brand, our goal is to spark imagination and wonder in all children. Today's children are growing up in a world where they are aware of issues, such as climate change. It's important that we give back to our planet on behalf of future generations," said Bridgette Miller, Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer of Melissa & Doug. "We want to remind children that the world is their playground with every new tree we help grow!"

Since 2014, One Tree Planted has planted over 40 million trees through its partnerships in over 43 countries across the globe. Melissa & Doug supports the non-profit organization and its focus to restore forests to create biodiversity and make a positive social impact, such as community stabilization. Trees are being planted in three different regions that include Appalachia, the Philippines, and the Amazon. Efforts in these regions will help restore forests that have been damaged and/or aid in the restoration of the land.

Project Restore was created as an environmental and social promise addressing three pillars Melissa & Doug cares for — Thriving Forests, Timeless Toys, and an Inclusive World — through various initiatives. In addition to this partnership, Melissa & Doug recently announced it is accelerating its plans to make toys with FSCⓇ-certified wood from responsibly managed forests.2 The brand also recently shared news about its partnership with the Sustainable Packaging Coalition and How2Recycle to streamline its packaging efforts through recyclable materials and source reduction. Melissa & Doug's sustainability efforts include a social commitment to encourage open-ended play among all children, with a focus on inclusivity. The brand aims to drive further representation of children across marketing content and within its innovation program.

Learn more about Project Restore and Melissa & Doug's vision to make timeless, sustainable toys for a thriving and inclusive world at MelissaAndDoug.com/sustainability .

