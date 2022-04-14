Naturepedic Launches 2022 Earth Day Sale with 20% discount on all Mattresses

The leading GOTS-certified organic, nontoxic mattress company announces their mattresses sale midnight tonight, online and in-store.

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders of the organic revolution, Naturepedic, is celebrating Earth Day with a 20% off sale on all mattresses, with no code needed, including their top of the line Halcyon, sold in-store only with selected retailers.

From their cutting-edge Breathe Safe™ breathable baby crib mattresses to their 2-in-1 Organic Kids Mattress design, which allows parents to choose what works best for their child based on their development, customers can enjoy big savings with Naturepedic's superior quality craftsmanship mattresses for everyone in the family, starting at midnight, Friday, April 15th.

All adult mattresses, including the award-winning EOS Customizable Organic Mattress Series, are part of the sale. The EOS series is available in three different styles – Classic, Pillowtop and Trilux is the perfect mattress for those concerned about customizing their sleep experience and saving unwanted mattresses from landfills. The innovative line gives customers control of their comfort as they can customize each side of their bed by opening the dual-sided brass zippers. Inside, there are interchangeable components to allow them to find their perfect comfort combination and meet specific sleep preferences. Also, it features a free 90-day layer swap.

Those interested in elevating their sleeping experience can try the Halcyon Luxury Organic Mattresses, made with the finest organic, luxury, and nontoxic materials that combine quality craftsmanship with elegant, customizable design. Like the EOS Series, the Halcyon line allows you and your sleep partner to choose how your bed feels independently, so neither will have to compromise.

Committed to protecting the environment through the materials sourced, products created, and business practices used, all Naturepedic mattresses are certified organic by GOTS and certified nontoxic by MADE SAFE, eliminating questionable materials and chemicals found in most conventional mattresses, such as flame-retardant chemicals and barriers, polyurethane foam, vinyl and formaldehyde, while meeting and exceeding the highest level of certifications available in the marketplace.

Naturepedic's commitment to eliminate toxic chemicals from sleep products and replace them with natural and organic materials does not end there. Through their partnership 1% For the Planet, Naturepedic donates one percent (or more) of their annual gross income from their mattress sales to approved nonprofits dedicated to environmental causes.

With products for babies, children, and adults, along with its innovative EOS and Halcyon modular designs, which helps divert huge amounts of discarded mattresses from landfills, Naturepedic is at the forefront of the organic mattress revolution.

About Naturepedic:

Since 2003, Naturepedic has been on a mission to protect the lives of families through safer, healthier organic-based products that have a positive impact on the environment. A brand with purpose, transparency and ethical practices, Naturepedic is the recipient of many certifications and is highly respected by numerous health and environmental organizations (https://www.naturepedic.com/certifications) and is an EPA Green Power Partner. Since its inception Naturepedic has been a consistent and generous advocate and supporter of NGO's and nonprofits advocating for "Right to Know" about what is in the products that people bring into their homes.

