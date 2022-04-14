McDonald Hopkins announces expansion into Baltimore with additions of Pollock and Campbell to national Data Privacy and Cybersecurity team

CLEVELAND, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McDonald Hopkins LLC announced the opening of a new Baltimore office and the addition of member Spencer S. Pollock and associate Kelly Campbell to the firm's growing national Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice Group. Pollock and Campbell will serve as the foundation of the firm's increased presence on the East Coast.

"This is an exciting time at McDonald Hopkins," said firm president Shawn Riley. "With the addition of Spencer and Kelly, we are able to expand our national Data Privacy and Cybersecurity practice into the Baltimore-Washington, D.C. Beltway."

McDonald Hopkins' offices now include Baltimore, Chicago, Columbus, Detroit, West Palm Beach, and the firm's home office in Cleveland. The new Baltimore office is located on the 23rd floor of the Legg Mason Tower, overlooking the city's Inner Harbor.

Pollock, Campbell and paralegal Brianna Leonard all come to McDonald Hopkins from Whiteford Taylor Preston LLP.

"We continue to grow our Data Privacy and Cybersecurity team to give policyholders and clients the best tools, resources and support when responding to a data privacy incident, to proactively manage information and minimize the risk of a cyberattack," said Jim Giszczak, co-chair of the Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice Group and co-president elect of McDonald Hopkins. "Spencer and Kelly are key pieces to the growth of our team. They add to the team's tremendous depth, and the presence in Baltimore is a confirmation of our exciting growth in the cybersecurity space."

Pollock is certified by the International Association of Privacy Professionals as an accredited Certified Information Privacy Professional/United States (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM). He has experience handling hundreds of cyber incidents and data breaches, and, as a recognized leader in the data privacy and cybersecurity legal community, he is a frequent speaker and guest on numerous television and radio shows, and podcasts.

Pollock provides his clients with proactive guidance and helps them prepare for data breaches by writing and implementing policies to comply with state, federal, and international data security and cybersecurity laws. He also provides training to C-Suite leaders and employees on data security and cybersecurity and performs vendor vetting and due diligence as required by law.

Pollock's practice includes helping clients respond to data breaches, cyberattacks, ransomware incidents and business email compromise situations, including coordinating vendors to assist in remediation, identifying applicable cyber laws and notification requirements, law enforcement liaising, messaging and public communications surrounding the incident, and responding to regulators.

Pollock earned his J.D. from the University of Baltimore School of Law. He completed his B.A. at the Sewanee: University of the South.

"Joining McDonald Hopkins is an exciting opportunity to join a deep bench of talented and well-known data privacy and cybersecurity attorneys," said Pollock. "Kelly and I look forward to helping to grow the existing brand as the firm expands into the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. metropolitan region."

Campbell's practice includes advising clients on how to prepare and respond to data breaches and cyber-attacks in compliance with state, federal and international data security and cybersecurity laws. Her work includes assisting clients with the investigation of security incidents, messaging and public communications surrounding the incident, compliance with breach notification obligations, and post-breach responses.

Campbell also provides clients with proactive, pre-breach services that focus on protecting personal, sensitive and confidential information and minimizing the risk of a data privacy incident. The International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) recognizes her as a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US).

In addition to her data privacy and cybersecurity practice, Campbell has experience handling complex commercial litigation and representing clients in state and federal courts.

Kelly obtained her B.A. in Public Relations from the University of South Carolina. She earned her J.D. from the University of Baltimore School of Law, where she served as Editor-in-Chief of the University of Baltimore Law Review.

About McDonald Hopkins

Founded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Baltimore, Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, and West Palm Beach. With more than 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face. For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com .

About McDonald Hopkins National Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice Group

The Data Privacy and Cybersecurity team at McDonald Hopkins has counseled clients in nearly every industry on responding to thousands of data breaches and privacy incidents. As a Platinum Breach Coach®, we work closely with law enforcement, forensic investigators and third-party cybersecurity vendors to offer organizations efficient and effective incident response services in compliance with the numerous and rapidly changing state, federal, international and industry-specific privacy and breach notice laws. We also offer Cyber Savvy pre-breach services that focus on proactively managing personal, sensitive and confidential information and minimizing the risk of a data privacy incident. Our experienced team provides client support during investigations by state, federal and international regulators, and we have significant experience in privacy litigation prosecution (indemnification) and defense (single plaintiff and class action).

CONTACT:

David Carducci

McDonald Hopkins LLC

600 Superior Avenue, East, Suite 2100

Cleveland, Ohio 44114

Phone: 216.348.5814

Email: dcarducci@mcdonaldhopkins.com

