LQwD to Present at NobleCon Investor Conference

VANCOUVER, BC, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - LQwD Fintech Corp. (TSXV: LQWD) (OTC: LQWDF), an emerging technology company developing payment infrastructure for the Bitcoin Lightning Network (LN), announced that its CEO, Shone Anstey, will present at NobleCon18 - Noble Capital Markets' Eighteenth Annual Investor Conference at the Hard Rock Hotel, Hollywood, Florida on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 12:30pm EST.

The Company will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors at our breakout sessions scheduled for Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 10:00am EST at Table 12 for those who are registered to attend the conference.

A video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on LQwD's website, on Noble Capital Markets' Conference website and on Channelchek investor portal. The webcast will be archived on those websites for 90 days following the event.

"Bitcoin's Lightning Network is continuing to see explosive growth" said Shone Anstey, LQwD CEO. "LQwD is benefiting from this growth as we continue to strategically expand our Lightning Network presence through the launch of our global routing nodes to become one of the largest payments facilitator on the network."

About the Lightning Network

The Lightning Network is layer-two technology that solves the issue of mass scaling Bitcoin for global microtransactions. In addition to enabling millions of transactions per second, the Lightning Network dramatically reduces the fees currently charged to users, and serves up instantaneous settlement times.

The Lightning Network continues to experience explosive growth as follows:

Since April 2021 , node growth has increased 249%, from 10,394 to over 36,000 nodes now established.

Bitcoin capacity increased from 1,060 BTC to 3,627 BTC, up 243% from January 2021 to the present.

Payment channels are up 126%, rising from 38,000 to more than 86,000 established since January 2021 .

Some well-known companies such as Lightning Labs, Twitter, and Jack Dorsey's Block (Cash App), have openly expressed their enthusiasm to incorporate the Lightning Network into their platforms.

About LQwD

LQwD is a Lightning Network Service Provider (LSP) focused on developing payment infrastructure and solutions accelerating the global mega trend of Bitcoin adoption through the Lightning Network. The Company's mission is to develop institutional grade services that support the Lightning Network and drive improved functionality, transaction capability, user adoption and utility and scaling Bitcoin. LQwD also holds 150 Bitcoin used as an operating asset establishing nodes and payment channels on the Lightning Network.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business plans and the outlook of the Company's industry. Although the Company believes, considering the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content:

SOURCE LQwD FinTech Corp.