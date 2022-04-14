KORE Appoints Three New Members to its Board of Directors

Additional board members bring world-class experience from leading international organizations

ATLANTA, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KORE (NYSE: KORE), a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) Solutions and worldwide IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service (CaaS), announced today that it has added three new members to its Board of Directors in an effort to continue its strategy of providing top-tier, global IoT solutions and services.

The KORE Board of Directors is now joined by Paulett Eberhart, James Geisler, and Mark Neporent.

"I am excited to welcome these new board members, who share a wealth of expertise and experience," said Tim Donahue, KORE Chairman of the Board.

Also commenting on the new Directors, Romil Bahl, KORE President and CEO said, "Paulett, Jim and Mark each bring valuable insights and experience to KORE, and will serve as expert guides as we continue our leadership position as the only pure-play IoT company."

Eberhart is the Chairman and CEO of HMS Ventures, a privately held organization focused on technology services and the acquisition and management of real estate. Prior to stepping into this role in 2014, Eberhart was the president and CEO of CDI Corp, a provider of engineering and information technology outsourcing and professional staffing services from 2011 to 2014; chairman and CEO of HMW Ventures from 2009 to 2011; and president and CEO of Invensys Process Systems Inc., a process automation company, from 2007 to 2009. She spent most of her career at EDS in senior financial and operating roles. She is a CPA and is also on the Board of Directors at LPL Financial Holdings, Inc., Valero Energy Corporation and Fluor Corporation.

Geisler brings a breadth of experience in financial and strategic leadership roles, including his previous service as co-Chief Financial Officer and head of Corporate Strategy and Development of United Technologies Corporation, now Raytheon Technologies. Geisler also currently serves on the board of directors at SubCom, a leading provider of undersea fiber optic networks, and National Dentex Labs.

Neporent has been serving as the Chief Operating Officer of Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. since 1998, where he has also served as senior legal counsel since January 2019. He was previously general counsel of Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. from 1998 until January 2019. Neporent is a Director of The Hamburg Commercial Bank in Germany and FirstKey Homes LLC in the US, and a member of the Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees for Syracuse University. He is former Director of MCI WorldCom, SuperValu Inc., SS Global Technologies, AMC Corporation, Ally Financial (formerly GMAC) and Chrysler Holdings (parent of Chrysler Financial Corp.), among others.

For more information on the KORE Board of Directors and its management team, visit https://www.korewireless.com/leadership-team

About KORE



KORE is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering mission critical IoT solutions and services. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers' business outcomes. For more information, visit www.korewireless.com.

