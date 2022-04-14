HYUNDAI HOPE ON WHEELS SURPASSES $200 MILLION IN FUNDING TO PEDIATRIC CANCER RESEARCH

HHOW announces plans to award $15 million in research grants this year, bringing the organization's lifetime donation total to $200 million

HHOW names new National Youth Ambassador, Oliver Foster

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Hope On Wheels® (HHOW), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported by Hyundai Motor America and its more than 820 U.S. dealers, today announced its plans to award $15 million in research grants this year. This brings the organization's total giving to $200 million since 1998. This year also marks the return of Hyundai Hope On Wheels to New York International Auto Show.

"Pediatric cancer remains the leading disease-related cause of death among children in the U.S. and that fuels our commitment to spread hope and end childhood cancer," said Kevin Reilly, vice chairman of the Hyundai Hope On Wheels Board of Directors, and president of Alexandria Hyundai. "Hyundai Hope on Wheels is truly humbled to have reached this milestone and remains steadfastly committed to finding a cure for the disease."

Since its launch in 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has awarded more than 1,000 research grants to improve outcomes and treatments for children diagnosed with cancer. This year marks Hyundai's 24th consecutive year in the fight against childhood cancer, making it one of the longest-running corporate social responsibility efforts in the automotive industry.

Oliver Foster, a 10-year-old from Bloomington, Ill., was selected as the 2022-2024 National Youth Ambassador from a nationwide search. Every two years, HHOW selects new ambassadors to share their stories of courage and hope for other children and families battling cancer. Oliver will represent the organization and travel the country to inspire others to join the fight against childhood cancer. Learn more about Oliver's inspirational story on our website.

Hyundai Hope On Wheels

Hyundai Hope On Wheels® is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Launched in 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels provides grants to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing critical research aimed at improving treatments and saving lives. Hyundai Hope On Wheels is one of the largest non-profit funders of pediatric cancer research in the country. Primary funding for Hyundai Hope On Wheels comes from Hyundai Motor America and its more than 820 U.S. dealers. Since its inception, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has pledged $200 million in support of more than 1,000 childhood cancer research grants.

