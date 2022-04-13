Airspan's 5G AirSpeed 2900 Is First to Pass Wireless Innovation Forum Test Case for Enhanced CBSD Group Handling

Certification process represents a new approach in ecosystem development

WASHINGTON, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) announced today that it has received a declaration by Airspan Networks Inc., a subsidiary of Airspan Network Holdings Inc. (NYSE: MIMO), that its 5G AirSpeed 2900, working with Airspan Domain Proxy for CBRS operation, has passed the WInnForum's Release 2 test case for Enhanced CBRS Group Handling. Airspan is the first company to have passed a test case.

"We are proud to achieve another milestone as we continue to be a leader in the industry in CBRS and 5G innovation and ecosystem development acceleration," said Eli Leizerovitz, head of products, Airspan. "This builds on a long legacy of tech innovation and leadership at Airspan, as we continue to focus on providing innovative 5G and CBRS solutions and deployments for our customers and many strategic partners."

A key element of the WInnForum plan for its second release of the CBRS baseline standards is that members support the ecosystem by self-certifying that their products fully meet the requirements for features as defined in the Release 2 standards found here: https://cbrs.wirelessinnovation.org/enhancements-to-baseline-specifications.

"Release 2 promotes new features, functions and capabilities in CBRS beyond what is required for regulatory compliance," said Spectrum Sharing Committee Co-Chair Richard Bernhardt (WISPA). "SASs and CBSDs may then choose to implement these industry features to expand CBRS ecosystem capabilities."

"This elevates Airspan's strong CBRS portfolio to move beyond regulatory compliance and enable features desired by operators and end users that make CBRS deployments more optimized and effective," added Leizerovitz.

Supporting features, and Airspan's declaration of supporting Enhanced CBSD Group Handing can be found here: https://cbrs.wirelessinnovation.org/cbsd-features-supported. For a company to claim conformance, they must abide by the Policy established in WINNF-TS-4005.

About the Wireless Innovation Forum

Established in 1996, The Wireless Innovation Forum (SDR Forum Version 2.0) is a non-profit mutual benefit corporation dedicated to advocating for spectrum innovation and advancing radio technologies that support essential or critical communications worldwide. Members bring a broad base of experience in Software Defined Radio (SDR), Cognitive Radio (CR) and Dynamic Spectrum Access (DSA) technologies in diverse markets and at all levels of the wireless value chain to address emerging wireless communications requirements. Forum projects are supported by platinum sponsor Thales.

