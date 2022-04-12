Redesign of Disability Benefits Website for NJ Features More Accessible Tools

EAST HANOVER, N.J., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Institute on Disability (WID), along with Kessler Foundation, is pleased to announce the release of its redesigned New Jersey Disability Benefits 101 (NJ DB101) website. The new design site features upgrades in function, appearance, and accessibility enhancements. An early version of NJDB101 was initially launched and funded by the New Jersey Division of Disability Services in 2007.

Disability Benefits 101, a project of WID, provides tools and information on employment, health coverage, and benefits for ten states, including New Jersey. Kessler Foundation was instrumental in providing funds for the renewed state-specific website design.

The modified website highlights upgrades for easier navigation and accessibility from all types of devices. "This comprehensive, free, online resource enables people with disabilities and those that support them to make informed decisions about employment. NJ DB101 provides the ability to find accurate information 24/7 about Social Security benefits, healthcare, and more in an easy-to-use, intuitive source," said Mercedes Witowsky, executive director, New Jersey Council on Developmental Disabilities.

The site's new navigational structure guides users quickly to the most highly relevant content for their situation such as, "What Benefits Do I Get?" or "Benefits Planning Estimators." Users can now also customize and save frequently used content as favorites.

We invite you to explore NJ DB101 today at: https://nj.db101.org/

World Institute on Disability (WID) is dedicated to designing, building, and supporting whole community solutions by removing barriers to include people with disabilities. It provides training, technical assistance, and online tools to help people with disabilities and their circles of support make informed decisions about their employment, benefits, housing, and inclusive living goals. WID's website, Disability Benefits 101 (DB101), helps people with disabilities and service providers understand the connections between work and benefits. DB101 is free for users, does not host advertisements, and does not take payments from private businesses or attorneys to add articles, referrals, or other information.

Kessler Foundation, a major nonprofit organization in the field of disability, is a global leader in rehabilitation research that seeks to improve cognition, mobility, and long-term outcomes, including employment, for people with neurological disabilities caused by diseases and injuries of the brain and spinal cord. Kessler Foundation leads the nation in funding innovative programs that expand opportunities for employment for people with disabilities. For more information, visit KesslerFoundation.org.

