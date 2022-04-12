NIELSEN TO REPORT FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) today announced that it will issue its financial results for the first quarter of 2022 before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th, 2022.

Nielsen will not hold an earnings conference call due to its March 29, 2022 announcement indicating the pending acquisition by a private equity consortium ("Consortium") led by Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation ("Evergreen"), an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management L.P. ("Elliott"), and Brookfield Business Partners L.P. together with institutional partners (collectively, "Brookfield").

