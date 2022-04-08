WellCheck and St. Mary's Health Department Partner to Determine Lasting Impacts of COVID

Long-COVID assessment for St. Mary's County

LEONARDTOWN, Md., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The St. Mary's County Health Department (SMCHD) and WellCheck have partnered to determine the impact of post-COVID conditions (also known as "Long COVID") on St. Mary's County residents. Community members who have been previously diagnosed with COVID-19 are asked to complete a brief, anonymous survey on the HIPAA-compliant WellCheck platform. Results will help inform development of local healthcare services and other community resources to address post-COVID conditions.

Although most people with COVID-19 get better, some people experience post-COVID conditions. Post-COVID conditions include new or ongoing health problems people experience weeks after being infected with the COVID-19 virus. Even people who had mild or asymptomatic COVID-19 infection can develop post-COVID conditions.

To learn more about post-COVID conditions and to participate in this brief, anonymous survey, please visit: smchd.org/post-covid

"As we focus more on healing and recovery from this pandemic, we want to make sure our community members have access to the resources needed to address their post-COVID conditions," said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary's County Health Officer. "We are thankful for our partnership with WellCheck which will help us better understand local needs and develop healthcare support services for our community members."

"Working with SMCHD to provide community members with a flexible and secure method to share information relating to the effects of Long COVID is invaluable," Mr. Christopher Nickerson, CEO and Managing Partner of WellCheck. "These community-driven surveys will provide real time data and beneficial insights for the health department."

For the latest information about COVID-19, including data, local testing and vaccination sites, visit smchd.org/coronavirus.

Backed by more than 30 years of enterprise compliance technology and safety experience, WellCheck provides a full portfolio of solutions designed to protect, prepare and secure with an all-in-one platform. Our software was designed specifically to help schools, institutions, and organizations virtually check on anyone in a matter of seconds through HIPAA-compliant health assessments and safety alerts. Whether it be vaccination document collection and verification, COVID-19 negative test upload compliance, behavioral health screening or community-wide mass communication, WellCheck reduces significant administrative burden by systematically distributing internal procedures and protocols with an automated, customizable screening platform that allows organizations and businesses to effectively mitigate risk and route resources. For more information, please visit www.wellcheck.us.

The St. Mary's County Health Department (SMCHD) promotes healthy choices, opportunities, and environments for all who live, work, and play in St. Mary's County, Maryland. SMCHD delivers a variety of services to protect and promote community health, based on local needs and federal, state, and county regulations. As the county's leader in public health, our agency is committed to ensuring that residents have access to personal and community-based services and health information. Visit smchd.org to learn more.

