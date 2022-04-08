Some Neutrogena® or Aveeno® Sunscreen Purchasers Could Get Vouchers for Replacement Products from a Settlement

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is being released by the law firms Bradley/Grombacher LLP and Aylstock Witkin Kreis & Overholtz PLLC about the lawsuit In re Johnson & Johnson Aerosol Sunscreen Mktg. Sales Practices & Prods. Liab. Litig., MDL 3015 (S.D. Fla).

There is a proposed Settlement in a class action lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. ("Defendant") regarding certain Neutrogena® and Aveeno® aerosol and lotion Sunscreen Products. The Defendant denies all claims made in this lawsuit.

Anyone in the United States who bought certain Neutrogena and Aveeno aerosol or lotion Sunscreen Products, at any time between May 26, 2015, and the date of this Notice, is affected by the Settlement. The lotion products included are: Neutrogena® Ultra Sheer®, Dry-Touch Water Resistant Sunscreen Lotion, Neutrogena® Sheer Zinc™, Dry-Touch Face Sunscreen Lotion, and Aveeno® Baby Continuous Protection® Sensitive Skin Sunscreen Lotion. A full list of all products covered by the Settlement is available at www.sunproductsettlement.com or by calling 1-833-742-1652.

The Settlement will provide vouchers to eligible Class Members who purchased the lotion products listed above, as well as pay for costs associated with the notice and administration of the Settlement, attorneys' fees and costs to the attorneys for the Class, and an incentive award to the named Plaintiffs. Purchases of aerosol products are not eligible for vouchers.

In addition, the Defendant has agreed to adopt a set of corrective actions, including specification changes and testing protocols, to prevent recurrence of the issue that led to the recall of specific aerosol Sunscreen Products in July 2021. Full details are available at www.sunproductsettlement.com.

If you bought one of the included lotion products listed above, you may submit a Claim Form online at www.sunproductsettlement.com or by mail by July 7, 2022 (limit two products per household). Vouchers will be worth $10.58 each and may be used toward the purchase of any Neutrogena or Aveeno product. Vouchers are transferable and may be combined and used within 12 months from issuance. The value of the Voucher you receive may be reduced if claims exceed a total value of $1,750,000.

Important information and dates:

Even if you do nothing, you will be bound by the Court's decisions. If you want to keep your right to sue the Defendant yourself, you must exclude yourself from the Settlement by July 7, 2022. If you stay in the Settlement but disagree with the terms, you may object to it by July 7, 2022.

The Court will hold a hearing on August 12, 2022 to consider whether to approve the Settlement, a request for attorneys' fees and costs up to $2,600,000, and incentive award payments of $3,000. You may appear at the hearing, but you are not required to appear.

For more information or to file a claim:

